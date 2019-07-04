Barbecue Recipes With Olives From Spain to Enjoy on the 4th of July

Cooking and tasting food outdoors makes its taste infinitely better than when eaten indoors. Barbecues add a flavor to the food that is hard to get on a skillet and even more so if adding European olives, the queen of the Mediterranean diet, to the dishes.

This food plan is promoted and defined by the physiologist Ancel Keys. The North American took the Mediterranean diet to practice and showed that people can eat healthy without sacrificing taste... Something that must be taken into account on a holiday as important as the 4th of July, where excesses are part of the celebration. With these delicious and healthy BBQ recipes people can avoid dietary disasters and surprise everyone with this special ingredient.

For such an important event, Olives from Spain has devised a menu whose star ingredient is the European olive and where skewers, hamburgers and hot dogs are reinvented, away from the bad concept of fast food. Some recipes where the versatility and benefits of this nutritious and healthy product is manifested, a natural source of vitamin E, antioxidant.

To have the most envied menu of the neighborhood, you just have to include the Mediterranean touch of European olives in the barbecue. Besides being proud of one's country, you will also be proud of your dishes.

Skewers with olives

The key to a successful barbecue? Good weather, a few friends and appetizers as juicy as these skewers made with chorizo and Queen olives.

https://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/holiday-recipes/147-4th-july-skewers-with-olives

Oliburger

Prepare this hamburger with Hojiblanca olives, beef, tomato, lettuce and burger bread... Simply amazing!

https://haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/sandwiches-wraps-and-burgers/88-oliburger

Hot dogs with olives and yogurt sauce

Fast food is not known to be very healthy but when eating these delicious hot dogs with olives people might change their minds.

https://haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/holiday-recipes

@HaveanOliveDay

www.haveanoliveday.eu

For more information:

gabriela.fernandez@tactics.es

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942735/Olives_from_Spain.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942732/Olives_from_Spain.jpg

SOURCE Olives from Spain

Related Links

http://www.haveanoliveday.eu/

