Barbeque Grill Market size is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024-2028, Rising trend of cookouts on weekends and holidays boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global barbeque grill market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Rising trend of cookouts on weekends and holidays is driving market growth, with a trend towards need for indoor utility and convenience. However, less volume of cooking and high cost of maintenance poses a challenge. Key market players include Alister Equipments, Bharti Refrigeration Works, Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Fire Magic, FlareOn BBQ, GoSun, Grillicious BBQs, kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC, Kosei Grill, KR Marketing Co., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Oven design, Saber Grills, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sri Sai Baba Kitchen Equipment, Sub Zero Group Inc., The Middleby Corp., Traeger Inc., and Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global barbeque grill market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Barbeque Grill Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1473.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China Key companies profiled Alister Equipments, Bharti Refrigeration Works, Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Fire Magic, FlareOn BBQ, GoSun, Grillicious BBQs, kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC, Kosei Grill, KR Marketing Co., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Oven design, Saber Grills, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sri Sai Baba Kitchen Equipment, Sub Zero Group Inc., The Middleby Corp., Traeger Inc., and Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

Market Driver

The global barbeque grill market is experiencing growth due to the rising preference for indoor gas-fueled grills in developing economies like India and China. These grills are cost-effective and convenient for consumers without outdoor spaces. In 2020, the lockdown and social distancing measures boosted the demand for indoor grills. Vendors offer various options, including WiFi-enabled grills and smokeless electric models, catering to consumers' needs for convenience and advanced technology. The use of infrared heat technology ensures minimal smoke production, making indoor grills a popular choice.

The barbeque grill market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer preferences for outdoor cooking and entertaining. Grills with gas fuel have gained popularity due to their convenience and ease of use. Charcoal grills, on the other hand, continue to be favored for their traditional barbeque taste. Barbecue grills with smart technology and Wi-Fi connectivity are trending, allowing users to monitor and control cooking temperatures remotely. Manufacturers are also focusing on producing eco-friendly grills, using materials like stainless steel and ceramic. The market for barbecue grills is expected to continue growing, with innovations in fuel types, grill designs, and technology driving demand.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The barbeque grill market faces challenges with the high cost of maintenance for low-cost gas-fueled grills. These grills may not adhere to safety standards, leading to faulty regulators, disconnected gas hoses, and gas buildup. Vendors offer warranties, including burner system coverage for up to five years and a limited lifetime warranty for cast aluminum components. This reduces maintenance costs through replacement of faulty parts. Despite these efforts, small-sized grills have limitations in serving capacity and surface area, making it difficult for vendors to compete with cost-effective alternatives.

The barbeque grill market faces several challenges. Consumers seek durable and high-performance grills, requiring manufacturers to use strong materials and advanced technology. Outdoor conditions, such as extreme temperatures and weather, pose challenges in maintaining grill functionality. Additionally, increasing competition from other cooking appliances, like electric or induction cooktops, puts pressure on pricing and innovation. Furthermore, regulations on emissions and energy efficiency add complexity to production processes. Lastly, consumer preferences for various fuel types, such as charcoal, gas, or electric, require catering to diverse markets. Addressing these challenges requires continuous research and development, as well as strategic marketing and pricing strategies.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This barbeque grill market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential Product 2.1 Gas

2.2 Charcoal

2.3 Electric Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Commercial- The commercial barbecue grill market is thriving due to the global popularity of barbecue dishes. Once a niche offering in restaurants, barbecue is now commonplace on menus worldwide. Countries such as the US, Portugal, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, the Philippines, and South Korea have embraced barbecue culture, leading to an increase in barbecue restaurant numbers. This trend is driving growth in the commercial barbecue grill market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Barbeque Grill Market caters to the increasing demand for outdoor cooking and social gatherings among young consumers. Quick-service restaurants and eateries have recognized this trend, leading to an expansion of their offerings in the form of barbeque restaurants. The market for barbeque grills encompasses a wide range of products, from portable gas grills for household sectors to heavy-duty grates for commercial use. Young consumers' lifestyle preferences lean towards healthy cooking habits, and the barbeque grill market responds with innovative solutions, such as low-smoke and low-emission grills. Outdoor parties and events continue to fuel the growth of the barbique grill market, with brisket, pork shoulder, and pork ribs being popular choices for barbeque enthusiasts. BBQ grill manufacturers are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring that their products remain relevant in the dynamic lifestyle and eating habits landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Barbeque Grill Market encompasses a wide range of outdoor cooking appliances designed for grilling, barbecuing, and smoking various foods. These grills can be fueled by charcoal, gas, electric, or wood. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for outdoor cooking, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Additionally, technological advancements in grill design and features, including smart grills and Wi-Fi connectivity, are contributing to market growth. The market also faces challenges such as intense competition and fluctuating raw material prices. Overall, the Barbeque Grill Market is expected to continue growing due to its ability to provide a unique and enjoyable dining experience for consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Product

Gas



Charcoal



Electric

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio