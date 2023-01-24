Barbeque grill market size to grow by USD 1,525.83 million from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global barbeque grill market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,525.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global barbeque grill market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barbeque Grill Market 2023-2027

Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - The company offers barbeque grills such as Angus 30 inch stainless steel Drop in Grill.

The company offers barbeque grills such as Angus 30 inch stainless steel Drop in Grill. Fire Magic - The company offers barbeque grills such as Echelon Diamond built in grill.

The company offers barbeque grills such as Echelon Diamond built in grill. FlareOn BBQ - The company offers barbeque grills such as Tabletop Grill.

The company offers barbeque grills such as Tabletop Grill. Grillicious BBQs - The company offers barbeque grills such as Party Barbeque with Lid.

Vendor landscape –

The global barbeque grill market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer barbeque grills in the market are Alister Equipments, Bharti Refrigeration Works, Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Fire Magic, FlareOn BBQ, Grillicious BBQs, kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC, Kosei Grill, KR Marketing Co., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Oven design, Saber Grills, Siemens AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sri Sai Baba Kitchen Equipment, Sub Zero Group Inc., Traeger Grills, and Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. and others.

Vendors differentiate themselves based on product quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation and offer products with different technologies and designs. Price differentiation among vendors is moderate due to the intense competition in the market. Therefore, with the launch of new products, the competition in the global barbeque grill market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Global barbeque grill market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global barbeque grill market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial and residential) and product (gas, charcoal, and electric).

The commercial segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The popularity of barbeque has increased across the world. Barbecue has become a popular dish in many countries, such as the United States , Portugal , Brazil , the UK, Mexico , the Philippines , and South Korea , which has increased the use of barbecue grills. Thus, a growing number of barbeque restaurants across the world will drive the commercial segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global barbeque grill market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global barbeque grill market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Consumers in countries such as the US and Canada prefer barbeque food on festive occasions. Hence, the use of barbeque grills in these countries is high. As a result, the sales of such appliances are expected to increase during the forecast period to cater to the increased regional demand.

Global barbeque grill market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising demand for grilled foods is driving the market growth. Grilled food is considered healthy and has low fat. This has increased the consumption of such delicacies, which has boosted the growth of the global market. Grilled food has various advantages, such as the high vitamin and mineral content in grilled vegetables, low calories, and low time required when compared to fried food. These advantages are expected to accelerate the volume of sales of barbeque grills during the forecast period, which will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of solar-powered grills is a key trend in the market. The use of solar-powered cooking grills leads to minimal consumption of electricity and fuels such as charcoal. Solar-powered cooking grills are independent of charcoal, fossil fuels, or wood. In addition, as they do not contribute to air pollution levels, they are considered eco-friendly. Moreover, solar-powered cooking grills only require an initial investment, which makes them economical. These factors will positively influence the growth of the global grills market.

Major challenges - Less volume of cooking and high cost of maintenance are challenging the market growth. Faulty LPG regulators in gas-fueled barbeque can cause leaks or burns. Hence, high costs are incurred in maintaining such barbeque grills, and the components often need to be replaced. In addition, small-sized barbeque grills are not suitable for large-scale cooking. These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this barbeque grill market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the barbeque grill market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the barbeque grill market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the barbeque grill market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Barbeque Grill Market vendors

Barbeque Grill Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,525.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alister Equipments, Bharti Refrigeration Works, Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Fire Magic, FlareOn BBQ, Grillicious BBQs, kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC, Kosei Grill, KR Marketing Co., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Oven design, Saber Grills, Siemens AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sri Sai Baba Kitchen Equipment, Sub Zero Group Inc., Traeger Grills, and Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global barbeque grill market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global barbeque grill market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Charcoal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Charcoal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Charcoal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Charcoal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Charcoal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bull Outdoor Products Inc.

Exhibit 112: Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Fire Magic

Exhibit 115: Fire Magic - Overview



Exhibit 116: Fire Magic - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Fire Magic - Key offerings

12.5 FlareOn BBQ

Exhibit 118: FlareOn BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 119: FlareOn BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: FlareOn BBQ - Key offerings

12.6 Grillicious BBQs

Exhibit 121: Grillicious BBQs - Overview



Exhibit 122: Grillicious BBQs - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Grillicious BBQs - Key offerings

12.7 kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC

Exhibit 124: kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: kingcmapoutdoors.com LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Kosei Grill

Exhibit 127: Kosei Grill - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 128: Kosei Grill - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 129: Kosei Grill - Key offerings

12.9 LANDMANN Germany GmbH

Exhibit 130: LANDMANN Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: LANDMANN Germany GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: LANDMANN Germany GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 133: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Oven design

Exhibit 141: Oven design - Overview



Exhibit 142: Oven design - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Oven design - Key offerings

12.13 Saber Grills

Exhibit 144: Saber Grills - Overview



Exhibit 145: Saber Grills - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Saber Grills - Key offerings

12.14 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 147: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sub Zero Group Inc.

Exhibit 152: Sub Zero Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sub Zero Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sub Zero Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Traeger Grills

Exhibit 155: Traeger Grills - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 156: Traeger Grills - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 157: Traeger Grills - Key offerings

12.17 Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

