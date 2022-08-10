Barbeque Grill Market Size Worth US$ 9.36 Billion by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR with Global Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Barbeque Grill Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Fuel Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric, and Wood), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 6.35 Billion in 2022 to US$ 9.36 Billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028. The increased spending on luxury kitchen appliances and the rising trend of outdoor cooking is driving the barbeque grill market. However, the health impact of charcoal grilling is restricting the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure of Barbeque Grill Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017074/

Barbeque Grill Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.35 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 9.36 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 138 No. Tables 60 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Fuel Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Barbeque Grill Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Broilmaster; Char-broil LLC; Dean Forge Ltd.; Fire Magic; Landmann; Shutter home and hearth; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Traeger Pellet Grills LLC; Transform SR Brands LLC; and Weber-Stephen Products LLC (HK) Ltd. are a few key players operating in the barbeque grill market. Leading market players are adopting various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world.

North America dominated the barbeque grill market in 2021 and is expected to remain a dominant shareholder in the market during the forecast period. The prevalence of barbeque food culture and the rising trend of outdoor cooking in countries, such as the US and Canada, are driving the market in North America. The presence of a large customer base across the region has led to an upswing in demand for barbeque grills. Further, the increased presence of barbeque grill manufacturers has led to the development of innovative products using different fuels, becoming an upcoming barbeque grill market trend.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017074/

In recent years, consumers have increasingly spent on luxury kitchen appliances due to the rise in the living standard and shifting consumer preferences toward premium and luxury products. Many luxury barbeque grill manufacturers in the US, such as Fire Magic and Twin Eagles, have been offering their products to consumers at a premium price with advanced functionalities. Luxury barbeque grills are usually more convenient and high-tech. This cutting-edge technology helps users utilize these products safely and more effectively.

Moreover, luxury barbeque grill manufacturers, such as Fire Magic, provide a limited lifetime warranty based on the type of material of the grill. The surge in disposable income among consumers in developing regions has also led to an increase in consumers' purchasing power, thus, fueling the spending on luxury kitchen appliances, which is driving the barbeque grill market growth.

Barbeque Grill Market Size: Segment Overview

Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into gas, charcoal, electric, and wood. In 2021, the gas segment held the largest barbeque grill market share. Grilling has become a trending outdoor activity among users. The growing popularity of outdoor cooking on weekends and during holiday seasons is propelling the demand for gas barbeque grills, especially in the US. A gas barbeque grill typically uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas as a fuel source for cooking food. They are also readily available and highly efficient.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00017074/

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering an extensive range of products, such as groceries, personal care, and household products. These stores provide barbeque grills of various brands at reasonable prices, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly. Due to their heavy customer base, manufacturers of barbeque grills usually prefer to sell their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets. Increased urbanization, a rise in the working-class population, and competitive pricing are boosting the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed and developing economies.

Based on the distribution channel, the barbeque grill market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2021, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest barbeque grill market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering an extensive range of products, such as groceries, personal care, and household products.

This store provides barbeque grills of various brands at reasonable prices. Moreover, these stores offer attractive discounts, multiple payment options, and a pleasant customer experience. Due to heavy customer footfall, large customer reach, and wide distribution network, manufacturers of barbeque grills usually prefer selling their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Walmart, Aldi, and Tesco.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "Barbeque Grill Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00017074/

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global barbeque grill market. The major factor driving the demand for barbeque grills in this region is an increase in the cookout and outdoor activities such as trekking and camping in North America.

In 2021, the gas segment accounted for the largest market share. A gas barbeque grill can be used for indoor and outdoor cooking. The increased popularity of outdoor cooking activities led to the dominance of the gas segment of the barbeque grill market.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide range of products such as kitchen appliances and household products. Additionally, these stores provide attractive discounts for various brands. These factors are driving the growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets segment growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Barbeque Grill Market Growth Report (2019-2027) at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017074/

On the basis of fuel type, electric is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global barbeque grill market. Lightweight, energy saving, easy to clean, and portability are the advantages of electric barbeque grills. Additionally, an electric barbeque grill does not produce smoke or does not require charcoal or wood. These are the factors driving the growth of the electric segment of the barbeque grill market.

The increasing popularity of cookouts among the younger generation and recreational activities such as outdoor cooking is driving demand for a barbeque grill. Moreover, changing consumers' lifestyles and increasing adoption of premium and luxury products for indoor and outdoor cooking are anticipated to boost the growth of the barbeque grill market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Barbeque Grill Market

Several industries, such as consumer goods, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of manufacturing units adversely severely affected the production and supply sides. Further, the shutdown of distribution facilities, including supermarkets and hypermarkets and retail outlets, hampered the barbeque grill market's growth. However, with the gradual revival of economies, many manufacturers resumed their operations with maximum or full capacity. Also, during the pandemic, the trend of outdoor cooking rose across the world, which had a positive impact on the market.

Browse Latest and Related Reports:

BBQ Charcoal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Briquettes, Lump Wood); Source (Agricultural Waste, Coconut Shells, Hardwood, Others); End User (Household, Commercial); Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) and Geography

Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Lump Charcoal, Japanese Charcoal, Charcoal Briquette, Extruded Charcoal, Charcoal Briquette, Sugar Charcoal); Application (Industrial, Bar-b-que) and Geography

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment (Microwaves and Ovens, Grills and Fryers, Steamers and Cookers, Refrigerators, Specialized Kitchen Appliances, Others); End-user (Restaurants and Hotel, Quick Service Restaurants, Commercial Buildings, Others) and Geography

Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Fire Detection Systems, Fire Management Systems, Fire sprinkler Systems, Fire Extinguishing Systems); Service (Engineering Services, Installation and Design Services, Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Other) and Geography

Household Cooking Appliances Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Microwave, Grills, Cooktops, Cookers, Fryers, Cookware Sets, Others); Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Cooking Hood Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By By Product (Wall Mounted Hoods, Ceiling Mounted Hoods, Under Cabinet Type Hoods, Others); By Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

Kettle Cooked Chips Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Potato, Banana, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Wood Charcoal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Charcoal Briquets, Charcoal Lump, Others); Application (Household, Metallurgical Industry, Others) and Geography

Burn Ovens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Charcoal Barbeque Oven, Gas Oven, Electric Oven); Application (Commercial, Household) and Geography

RTC Food Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Cereals, Vegetable, Ready meals, Baked goods, Meat & Poultry, Others.); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, Others.) and Geography

Gas Barbecue Grills Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Built-in Gas Grills, Freestanding Gas Grills, Portable Gas Grills); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/consumer-goods

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/barbeque-grill-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners