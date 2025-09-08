Barbeque Grills Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.58 Billion By 2031 at A CAGR Of 5.1% |The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest barbeque grills market report published by The Insight Partners, the global market is witnessing robust expansion, primarily fueled by the rising popularity of barbequing and home cooking.

This report comprehensively evaluates a wide array of barbeque grill products, including gas barbeque grill, charcoal barbeque grill, wood barbeque grill, and electric barbeque grill. It explores their demand from various distribution channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail. The barbeque grills market analysis highlights evolving consumer preferences, emerging product innovations, and competitive dynamics. It also identifies key market players and outlines potential opportunities shaping the industry's future.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including barbeque grills providers and barbeque grills manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Barbeque Grills Market Growth: Barbeque grills are cooking devices designed for grilling food, typically used outdoors, using various fuel sources such as gas, charcoal, or electricity. They are popular for their ability to infuse food with a distinct smoky flavor, making them a staple in many households and social gatherings. The global barbeque grills market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors.



Rising disposable incomes and interest in outdoor recreational activities have increased demand for home entertainment equipment like grills. Additionally, the growing popularity of backyard cooking, tailgating, and social gatherings is boosting sales. Technological advancements like smart grills with temperature controls and Bluetooth connectivity attract modern consumers. Urbanization and the expanding trend of outdoor kitchens are also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the availability of barbeque grills through various retail channels, especially supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, has enhanced consumer accessibility and fueled market expansion globally.



Rising Home Cooking Trend: The rising home cooking trend is significantly driving the growth of the global barbeque grills market, as more consumers are opting to prepare meals at home for health, cost-saving, and recreational reasons. With increased interest in culinary experimentation and the popularity of cooking shows and social media food content, individuals are seeking new and enjoyable ways to cook, and grilling offers a unique, flavorful option.



The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, encouraging people to invest in home cooking equipment, including barbeque grills, as dining out became less accessible. Grills provide a social, outdoor cooking experience that appeals to families and groups, enhancing at-home gatherings and backyard entertainment. Moreover, user-friendly and advanced grills—such as gas, electric, and smart grills—make it easier for consumers of all skill levels to engage in grilling. Demand for barbeque grills is expected to rise steadily as people continue to value home-cooked meals and outdoor leisure.



Growing Demand for Smart and Connected Grilling Solutions: The growing demand for smart and connected grilling solutions. As consumers increasingly adopt smart home technologies, there is a rising interest in barbeque grills equipped with advanced features such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, digital temperature control, automated timers, and mobile app integration. These smart grills allow users to monitor and control cooking remotely, ensuring precise results and enhancing the overall grilling experience. This particularly appeals to younger, tech-savvy consumers who value convenience, customization, and innovation.



Manufacturers can tap into this trend by developing user-friendly, energy-efficient smart grills that offer real-time notifications and recipe suggestions. Additionally, integrating AI or voice control features through virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant could further enhance appeal. As smart kitchen appliances gain popularity globally, expanding product lines to include intelligent grilling solutions presents a lucrative opportunity to capture new customer segments and boost market share.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific barbeque grills market is witnessing steady growth, driven by a mix of cultural shifts, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization. Traditionally, grilling was not a widespread cooking method in many parts of Asia , but Western lifestyle influences and increasing interest in outdoor leisure activities have significantly changed consumer preferences. Countries like China , India , Japan , and Australia are seeing a growing demand for barbeque grills as people embrace outdoor dining, backyard parties, and camping. The expanding middle class, particularly in developing nations, is investing more in home improvement and lifestyle products, including grills.



Additionally, the growth of e-commerce platforms has improved product accessibility and variety, allowing consumers to explore and purchase modern grilling solutions. Rapid urban development has also increased residential spaces with outdoor areas, further supporting the demand for compact and portable grills. Rising food tourism and culinary experimentation also encourage consumers to explore barbecue cooking techniques at home.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into gas, charcoal, electric, and wood based on fuel type. In 2024, the gas segment predominantly held the barbeque grills market share. Gas barbeque grills held the largest market share due to their convenience, quick heating, and ease of temperature control compared to other grill types.

The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest barbeque grills market share in 2024. Supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest market share of the barbeque grills market due to their wide product variety, competitive pricing, and easy accessibility for consumers.

The barbeque grills market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : Major companies influencing the barbeque grills market are The Coleman Co Inc, Bull Outdoor Products Inc, W C Bradley Co, Traeger Inc, Big Green Egg Inc, Weber Inc, Wolf Steel Ltd, Fryon Group BV, LeisureGrow Products Ltd, ARTIGIANATO ITALIANO DESIGN SRLS, Boretti BV, Tefal, Nexgrill Industries Inc, Ox Grills Limited, and Lynx Grills Inc.

: Major companies influencing the barbeque grills market are The Coleman Co Inc, Bull Outdoor Products Inc, W C Bradley Co, Traeger Inc, Big Green Egg Inc, Weber Inc, Wolf Steel Ltd, Fryon Group BV, LeisureGrow Products Ltd, ARTIGIANATO ITALIANO DESIGN SRLS, Boretti BV, Tefal, Nexgrill Industries Inc, Ox Grills Limited, and Lynx Grills Inc. Trending Topics: smart BBQ grills, pellet smokers, portable grills, infrared grilling technology, outdoor kitchen setups, eco-friendly charcoal alternatives, bluetooth meat thermometers are the trending topics that are expected to shape the barbeque grills market forecast.

Conclusion

The global barbeque grills market is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, increased interest in home cooking, and the growing popularity of outdoor dining experiences. As consumers seek more engaging and healthier cooking methods, barbecue grilling continues gaining traction across developed and emerging markets. Technological advancements, including smart and energy-efficient grills, enhance the user experience and broaden the market appeal to younger, tech-savvy demographics.

The rise in disposable income, especially in developing regions like Asia Pacific, contributes to increased spending on leisure appliances, including grills. Moreover, the expansion of retail channels, both online and offline, has significantly improved product accessibility. With a growing focus on outdoor living spaces and social cooking experiences, the demand for versatile and convenient grilling solutions is expected to rise. Manufacturers who prioritize innovation, sustainability, and user convenience will be well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding global barbeque grills market.

