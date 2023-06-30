Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum Names Brian Case as Executive Director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum announces that Brian Case has been named executive director of the Birmingham-based nonprofit.

Case joined Barber Companies in 2019 and established the Barber Advanced Design Center in 2021. Case served as the Barber Advanced Design Center's director until his appointment to Executive Director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum this June.

Before joining Barber, Case co-founded Motus Motorcycles in 2008 and served as design director and managing board member until 2018. Motus Motorcycles produced the MST and MSTR sport-touring motorcycles.

"Having designed motorcycles myself, the collection at Barber has been a great source of inspiration over the last 18 years. George Barber's vision, and the museum's mission, resonate with my lifelong passion for motorsports. This is why I am so honored to lead the team at Barber and expand its reach for future generations," says Case.

While continuing the museum's mission, Case will further the institution's impact with a focus on the future of design.

"I'm excited to welcome Brian as executive director of this important collection. I'm particularly pleased with his work in the Barber Advanced Design Center. His creativity, drive and passion for motorsports make him the perfect person to bring the team together and lead us into the future," says Founder George Barber.

Since its establishment, the Barber Advanced Design Center has been a beacon leading the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum into the future. This high-tech workspace for industrial design exploration includes laser scanning and 3D printing machines, a multimedia hub allowing designers worldwide to collaborate, and an awe-inspiring view of the Barber Motorsports Park race track. The advancements in motorsports design and technology are equally important as its history— this museum and design center connects the two.

Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is a 501(C)(3) not-for-profit, private operating foundation that houses the world's largest collections of motorcycles, Lotus racecars, and the Barber Advanced Design Center. The museum is dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, exhibition, and history of motorcycles, vintage vehicles, and motorsports.

