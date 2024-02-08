Barberino's and Eric Malka, Co-Founder of The Art of Shaving, Join Forces to Elevate Men's Grooming with Italian Brand's US Expansion

News provided by

Barberino's

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

First Luxury Salon Location to Open In New York City this February

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberino's, the innovative barbershop chain that has transformed the grooming profession in Italy with 18 successful locations, is set to revolutionize the U.S. market. Filling a void in high-end grooming experiences for men, Barberino's announces the opening of its latest salon at 520 Madison Avenue in the heart of New York on February, the 8th.

The groundbreaking venture is the brainchild of Eric Malka, co-founder of The Art of Shaving, marking his return to the world of grooming and Michele Callegari and Niccolò Bencini, co-founders of Barberino's.

Continue Reading
Niccolò Bencini and Michele Callegari, Co-founders of Barberino's
Niccolò Bencini and Michele Callegari, Co-founders of Barberino's
SBI Logo
SBI Logo

"Our goal is to revolutionize the barber profession in the United States, just as we have done in Italy." explains Michele Callegari, CEO di Barberino's. "With this new opening, we aim to provide Americans with a haven where they can escape the chaos of daily life and relive the grooming experience 'like in the old days'—a touch of Italian craftsmanship, elegance, and attention to detail".

Eric Malka, who today is at the helm of Strategic Brand Investments, an angel fund that provides capital and guidance for early-stage companies, shares "When we discovered Barberino's, it was clear to me that they were perfectly situated to spearhead the next wave of high-end men's grooming salons in the US. The closure of The Art of Shaving Barber Spa in mid-town was the perfect opportunity for us to enter the American market and elevate the standard of men's grooming experiences in this area".

The strategically located salon, between the Upper East Side and Rockefeller Center, is poised to address the decline in quality and choices within the US landscape. The 70-square-meter space, adorned in Barberino's signature shade of green, will feature three barber chairs and offer tailored services and products designed for American guests. The space was formerly a top performing location for The Art of Shaving which closed its doors in January.

In addition to the in-store experience, Barberino's introduces a dedicated website for U.S. customers, enhancing accessibility and convenience for a seamless connection with the brand.

Michele Callegari highlights the historical connection between the brand and the United States. In 1910, his great-grandfather, Giovanni Callegari, left Italy to become a renowned barber in the U.S., adopting the name "Barberino." The revival of the same style, quality, and attention to detail pays homage to Giovanni Callegari's legacy and marks the realization of a dream that spans two countries and two generations.

An Italian barber will take the helm at the New York salon, guiding and training U.S. professionals to blend skills and customer knowledge, ensuring a complete and memorable experience. To support this goal, Barberino's has initiated an apprenticeship project, fostering an ongoing exchange between barbers of different nationalities. Italian barbers will gain experience in Manhattan, while their U.S. counterparts will have the opportunity to train in Italy. Barberino's will facilitate the entire process, managing permits and providing dedicated accommodations for this distinctive cultural and professional interchange.

As Barberino's fills a void in the U.S. grooming industry, Eric Malka's endorsement and strategic guidance promise an exciting future for the brand and a revitalization of the American grooming experience.

About Barberino's

Barberino's is the chain that is revolutionizing the barber profession in Italy. It allows people to live an experience that is old-fashioned and luxury, but at the same time accessible. Barberino's barbershops provide a 360-degree experience.

About Strategic Brand Investments

Strategic Brand Investments (SBI) is a purpose-driven Angel Fund founded by Eric and Myriam Malka, renowned for their entrepreneurial success with The Art of Shaving, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble/Gillette.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336424/Barberinos.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336425/SBI_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336344/4535236/Barberinos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Barberino's

Also from this source

Barberino's Debuts First US Location to Elevate the Men's Grooming Experience

Barberino's Debuts First US Location to Elevate the Men's Grooming Experience

Barberino's, the pioneering chain of Italian barbershops with a luxurious and contemporary approach, is bringing the best of Italian barbering to the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.