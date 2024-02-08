Barberino's and Eric Malka, Co-Founder of The Art of Shaving, Join Forces to Elevate Men's Grooming with Italian Brand's US Expansion

First Luxury Salon Location to Open In New York City this February

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberino's, the innovative barbershop chain that has transformed the grooming profession in Italy with 18 successful locations, is set to revolutionize the U.S. market. Filling a void in high-end grooming experiences for men, Barberino's announces the opening of its latest salon at 520 Madison Avenue in the heart of New York on February, the 8th.

The groundbreaking venture is the brainchild of Eric Malka, co-founder of The Art of Shaving, marking his return to the world of grooming and Michele Callegari and Niccolò Bencini, co-founders of Barberino's.

Niccolò Bencini and Michele Callegari, Co-founders of Barberino's SBI Logo

"Our goal is to revolutionize the barber profession in the United States, just as we have done in Italy." explains Michele Callegari, CEO di Barberino's. "With this new opening, we aim to provide Americans with a haven where they can escape the chaos of daily life and relive the grooming experience 'like in the old days'—a touch of Italian craftsmanship, elegance, and attention to detail".

Eric Malka, who today is at the helm of Strategic Brand Investments, an angel fund that provides capital and guidance for early-stage companies, shares "When we discovered Barberino's, it was clear to me that they were perfectly situated to spearhead the next wave of high-end men's grooming salons in the US. The closure of The Art of Shaving Barber Spa in mid-town was the perfect opportunity for us to enter the American market and elevate the standard of men's grooming experiences in this area".

The strategically located salon, between the Upper East Side and Rockefeller Center, is poised to address the decline in quality and choices within the US landscape. The 70-square-meter space, adorned in Barberino's signature shade of green, will feature three barber chairs and offer tailored services and products designed for American guests. The space was formerly a top performing location for The Art of Shaving which closed its doors in January.

In addition to the in-store experience, Barberino's introduces a dedicated website for U.S. customers, enhancing accessibility and convenience for a seamless connection with the brand.

Michele Callegari highlights the historical connection between the brand and the United States. In 1910, his great-grandfather, Giovanni Callegari, left Italy to become a renowned barber in the U.S., adopting the name "Barberino." The revival of the same style, quality, and attention to detail pays homage to Giovanni Callegari's legacy and marks the realization of a dream that spans two countries and two generations.

An Italian barber will take the helm at the New York salon, guiding and training U.S. professionals to blend skills and customer knowledge, ensuring a complete and memorable experience. To support this goal, Barberino's has initiated an apprenticeship project, fostering an ongoing exchange between barbers of different nationalities. Italian barbers will gain experience in Manhattan, while their U.S. counterparts will have the opportunity to train in Italy. Barberino's will facilitate the entire process, managing permits and providing dedicated accommodations for this distinctive cultural and professional interchange.

As Barberino's fills a void in the U.S. grooming industry, Eric Malka's endorsement and strategic guidance promise an exciting future for the brand and a revitalization of the American grooming experience.

About Barberino's

Barberino's is the chain that is revolutionizing the barber profession in Italy. It allows people to live an experience that is old-fashioned and luxury, but at the same time accessible. Barberino's barbershops provide a 360-degree experience.

About Strategic Brand Investments

Strategic Brand Investments (SBI) is a purpose-driven Angel Fund founded by Eric and Myriam Malka, renowned for their entrepreneurial success with The Art of Shaving, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble/Gillette.

