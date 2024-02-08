Barberino's Debuts First US Location to Elevate the Men's Grooming Experience

Grand opening guests to receive a complimentary VIP upgrade and a Venchi Italian Chocolate gift with service

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberino's, the pioneering chain of Italian barbershops with a luxurious and contemporary approach, is bringing the best of Italian barbering to the heart of New York City on February 8th.

Located at 520 Madison Avenue, between the Upper Eastside and Rockefeller Center, amidst a blend of corporate offices and stylish residential areas, the new Barberino's barber shop will assume the location formerly occupied by The Art of Shaving on Madison Avenue.

Barberino's shop at 520 Madison Avenue, New York

To celebrate the grand opening, patrons visiting between February 10th and 14th will receive a dual treat – an ultra-hydrating Barberino's face mask and a special tin of Venchi Italian Chocolate – with any service. Barberino's ultra-hydrating face mask is a rich, nourishing treatment designed to soothe and refresh the skin while boosting its hydration. Renowned for 145 years of chocolate-making excellence, Venchi has crafted heart-shaped chocolates encased in a festive tin, making them the perfect complement to Valentine's Day.

Discover the Best of Italian Barbering in the Heart of New York City

The 70-square-meter space, adorned in Barberino's signature shade of green, will feature three barber chairs and offer tailored services and products designed for American guests. Providing a blend of Italian grooming traditions and innovative techniques, Barberino's services are tailored to accommodate diverse preferences and time constraints.

Whether it's the Express (15 minutes) for those on a tight schedule, the Classics (30 minutes) catering to traditionalists, or the Splendidi (60 minutes) for those desiring extra relaxation, each experience is meticulously designed to promote overall well-being.

The service offerings are complemented by carefully curated products, from beard balms to wooden razors, developed in collaboration with leading industry experts. To uphold the quality of its services, an Italian barber will be at the helm of the New York location to oversee the training of U.S. professionals.

In addition to the in-store experience, Barberino's introduces a dedicated website for U.S. customers, enhancing accessibility and convenience for a seamless connection with the brand.

A Journey Across Two Countries and Generations

Barberino's journey to the U.S. represents a return to its roots, tracing back to 1910 when Giovanni Callegari, the great-grandfather of Barberino's co-founder Michele Callegari, embarked on an American adventure. Giovanni, renowned as "Barberino," became a prominent figure in Boston's international community, shaping the legacy that now inspires Barberino's foray into the US market.

This American expansion marks the realization of a dream, uniting two countries and two generations with a shared vision—to revolutionize the barber profession in the United States.

Barberino's invites everyone to escape the chaos of daily life and relive the grooming break "like in the old days," embodying the touch, elegance, and attention to detail synonymous with Italian craftsmanship.

About Barberino's

Barberino's is the chain that is revolutionizing the barber profession in Italy. It allows people to live an experience that is old-fashioned and luxury, but at the same time accessible. Barberino's barbershops provide a 360-degree experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336345/Barberinos_Madison_Ave_NY.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336344/Barberinos_Logo.jpg

