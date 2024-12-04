Barberitos Expands into Alabama with 10-Unit Franchise Agreement

Alabama Entrepreneur to Expand Multi-Brand Portfolio with Fast-Casual Burrito Brand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito brand renowned for its fresh, health-conscious offerings and a proud member of the better-for-you dining platform WOWorks, is excited to announce the signing of a 10-unit franchise agreement that will introduce its vibrant culinary experience to multiple locations across Alabama. This expansion follows the recent unveiling of Barberitos' reimagined look and enhanced menu, aimed at elevating customer experience through quality ingredients and bold flavors.

Leading the charge for Barberitos' growth in Alabama is serial entrepreneur and multi-unit franchisee Haresh Patel. At the helm of POS Properties LLC, Patel boasts a diverse portfolio of successful ventures, including 10 franchise locations of American Deli, several ZTEC gas stations, and other businesses he has cultivated over the past two decades. Patel's enthusiasm for Barberitos' offerings drives his latest investment into the fast-casual dining sector.

"After visiting Barberitos, we were immediately hooked—both by the exceptional food and the brand's potential. Our research into the business model revealed a fantastic opportunity to introduce a fresh and healthy dining option to communities across Alabama," said Patel. "The support from the WOWorks team has made this journey seamless, and we are excited about the future growth opportunities."

The first two Barberitos locations are currently under construction in Wetumpka and Prattville, AL, with an anticipated opening by March. This rollout will mark the beginning of a broader expansion across the state, with plans for at least four additional stores in 2025. Additionally, Patel intends to incorporate another WOWorks brand, Frutta Bowls, into the travel centers of his gas stations, leveraging non-traditional locations like airports, grocery stores, and university dining halls—proven successful venues for WOWorks. Frutta Bowls is one of the fastest-growing superfood cafés, serving a variety of healthy options such as bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya and kale.

"We are thrilled to partner with Haresh Patel and welcome him into the WOWorks family during this exciting time for Barberitos," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "This 10-unit agreement underscores our commitment to delivering healthy and flavorful options to local communities and highlights the momentum of one of our fastest-growing concepts in the fast-casual burrito category."

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its growing portfolio. With industry-leading unit-level economics and substantial growth potential, Barberitos presents a unique opportunity for seasoned entrepreneurs to thrive in the competitive fast-casual burrito market. The brand features a modern and inviting interior, complemented by a streamlined menu that emphasizes fresh, nutritious dishes crafted in-house. Guests can enjoy a variety of customizable options, including burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made with the finest ingredients.

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000, Barberitos is a fast-casual Southwestern grill celebrated for its fresh, customizable menu featuring burritos, tacos, salads, and more. Committed to "The Better Burrito," Barberitos uses high-quality, freshly prepared ingredients, including hand-smashed guacamole and marinated proteins. With locations throughout the Southeast, Barberitos offers a vibrant dining experience focused on flavor, freshness, and customer satisfaction. The brand began franchising in 2002 and was acquired by WOWorks in 2022, now boasting the highest unit-level economics in the burrito industry and positioning itself to lead the fast-casual burrito category.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Saladworks—the nation's premier fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Z!Eats (formerly Zoup!) and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive explosive growth across its brands through innovative avenues such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, and grocery retail.

