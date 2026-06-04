Barberitos Named to Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List as Development Pipeline Reaches 32 Restaurants

New Five-Unit Franchise Agreement Expands Brand into Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Alabama

45 Restaurants Open with Five Additional Openings Planned for 2026

Recognition Highlights Rising Demand for Better-for-You Fast Casual Concepts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito brand renowned for its fresh, health-conscious offerings and a proud member of the better-for-you dining platform, WOWorks, has been named to Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, recognizing the most innovative, influential, and growth-focused brands shaping the future of the fast-casual restaurant industry.

Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito brand renowned for its fresh, health-conscious offerings and part of the better-for-you dining platform, WOWorks, has been named to Fast Casual’s 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The honor comes amid significant franchise development momentum for the brand.

The recognition comes amid significant franchise development momentum for the brand, which currently operates 45 restaurants across the Southeast and has a pipeline of 32 additional restaurants sold and in development. Barberitos recently signed a five-unit franchise agreement that will introduce the concept to the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Alabama markets, with an additional five new restaurant openings expected systemwide before the end of 2026.

"Barberitos continues to connect with consumers by delivering on where fast casual is headed," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "People want fresh, flavorful food that feels customizable, approachable, and relevant to their lifestyle and Barberitos is meeting that demand. Being recognized as a Top 100 Movers & Shakers brand reflects the strength of our franchise system, the passion of our operators and the growing opportunity we see in markets across the country."

Expansion in Alabama

The recently signed Alabama development agreement will bring five Barberitos restaurants to the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas under franchisee Kevin Gessert, a longtime fan of the brand and University of Georgia alum who first discovered Barberitos while attending school in Athens.

"I fell in love with Barberitos as a student at UGA and never found anything quite like it after leaving Athens," said Gessert. "When I started exploring my next career chapter, I kept coming back to the brand. Birmingham is a city that appreciates quality food and strong hospitality, and we're excited to introduce Barberitos to a completely new market. The response we've already received from fellow Bulldogs and local residents has been incredibly encouraging."

Demand for Better-for-You Dining Fuels Growth

The Fast Casual recognition highlights a year of strategic growth and innovation for Barberitos as the brand continues expanding its footprint throughout the Southeast while attracting new franchisees seeking opportunities in the better-for-you fast casual category.

Recent milestones include:

Expansion to 45 operating restaurants across the Southeast

Growth of the development pipeline to 32 restaurants sold and in development

Five additional restaurant openings planned for 2026

Menu innovation initiatives, including limited-time offerings such as Birria Tacos and Mango Salsa, GLP-1 -friendly menu options, and signature high-protein recipes.

-friendly menu options, and signature high-protein recipes. Flexible restaurant formats and streamlined operations designed for scalable growth

Strategic co-branding initiatives, including Frutta Bowls integrations in select Barberitos locations, helping drive menu innovation and guest engagement

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands. With strong unit-level economics, streamlined operations, and significant white-space opportunity, Barberitos offers an attractive growth platform for entrepreneurs looking to scale within the fast-casual category. For more information about franchise opportunities with Barberitos or other WOWorks restaurant brands, visit woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest.

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000, Barberitos is a fast-casual Southwestern grill celebrated for its fresh, customizable menu featuring burritos, tacos, salads, and more. Committed to "The Better Burrito," Barberitos uses high-quality, freshly prepared ingredients, including hand-smashed guacamole and marinated proteins. With restaurants throughout the Southeast, Barberitos offers a vibrant dining experience focused on flavor, freshness, and customer satisfaction. The brand began franchising in 2002 and was acquired by WOWorks in 2022, boasting attractive unit-level economics and positioning itself to lead the fast-casual burrito category.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Zoup! Eatery and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive consistent growth across its brands by partnering with experienced franchisees who share its passion for excellence and nutritious dining. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Barberitos