Barberitos Reintroduces Mango Salsa To Its Seasonal Menu

Barberitos uses fresh, hand-cut mangoes, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, peppers, jalapenos, fresh lime juice and sea salt to make the seasonal salsa, which offers a zesty, tangy contrast to the traditional tomato-based salsas found at all of the restaurant's locations. And, as with all of the other salsas at Barberitos, its Mango Salsa will be made fresh every single day.

"We've had a great response to our mango salsa over the years — it's truly a fan favorite — so we're excited that Spring is finally here so that we can bring it back," says Downing Barber, CEO and founder of Barberitos. "It really complements all of our menu items, and offers our customers another light and refreshing option for a topping or a side."

Founded in 2000 by CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 48 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. This Southwestern Grille & Cantina's specialties include burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and homemade salsas, as well as fresh cheese dip melted daily and hand-smashed guacamole. Barberitos' mission is to become the market leader in the quick-serve burrito sector. The fast-causal restaurant is committed to serving the freshest and highest quality food in a prompt, efficient manner with great customer service. Franchising opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.Barberitos.com.

