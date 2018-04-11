Barbican Launches Barbican Cyber 'One-Step-Ahead' Resilience Product

Barbican Insurance Group has today announced the launch of Barbican Cyber 'One-Step-Ahead' (OSA), a unique product partnership with leading cyber risk management specialists to provide a series of 'value adds', at no additional cost, to help insureds assess and improve their cyber resilience.

Barbican Cyber OSA is structured to encompass three critical areas of cyber resilience: cyber reconnaissance; cyber phishing defence and cyber intrusion response. It combines software components, on- and off-site training and detailed evaluation and recommendation reports to support organisations in their efforts to bolster overall cyber security measures.

The product offers cyber insureds access to the FICO Enterprise Security Score (ESS) Portrait software. The tool helps organisations identify externally visible weak spots and red flag indicators that could attract system intruders and provides clear actionable insights on how to improve their cyber posture.

Phishing simulation training is provided by TSC Advantage, a global leader in enterprise risk and cybersecurity. The training involves controlled phishing and spear-phishing attacks to assess current levels of phishing awareness amongst staff, with detailed recommendations provided on improving attack resilience.

Barbican Cyber OSA's intrusion response component, also delivered by TSC Advantage, combines table-top incident response exercises and in-depth documentation reviews to generate a detailed evaluation report and guidance on how to improve response capabilities in the event of an incident.

Commenting on the launch, Graeme King, business group leader for cyber at Barbican, said: "The cyber threat is growing exponentially, spurred on by ever-increasing connectivity and constantly evolving attack strategies. To stay in control, you need to get ahead of the cyber attacker - and that is exactly where we believe Barbican Cyber 'One Step Ahead' places our insureds. It brings together leaders in the cyber resilience arena to help our insureds bolster what we see as some of the most critical aspects of their cyber security strategy.'

Barbican Insurance Group underwrites business predominantly through our syndicates at Lloyd's. Delivering a first-class insurance underwriting and claims service, providing innovative and bespoke solutions, whatever the complexity of your risk. Barbican's lines of business include cyber, marine, aviation and transport re/insurance, property re/insurance, energy and specialty lines.

FICO Enterprise Security Score Portrait is a cyber risk quantification tool that provides a stable, long-term score rating of the insured's network security risk, helping them understand where their systems are exposed and how they can proactively strengthen their defences. Combining predictive analytics and a deep database of historical cyber information, insureds are provided with clear actionable insights, that include NIST guidance references, to improve their cyber defences and protect themselves against emerging threats.

TSC Advantage is a leader in enterprise security assessments, cybersecurity consulting, and managed security services. Its assessment methodology has twice been awarded SAFETY Act designation by the Department of Homeland Security. Since 2006, federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies have relied on the expert advisors at TSC Advantage to solve evolving cybersecurity challenges, reduce vulnerabilities and lower cyber insurance premiums.

