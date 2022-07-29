'BARBIE GIRL' AND AQUA'S ICONIC ALBUM 'AQUARIUM' TURNS 25 YEARS THIS YEAR

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua's debut album 'Aquarium' and iconic global hit 'Barbie Girl'. This will be celebrated and marked by an exclusive re-release of the album on September 9th via Universal Music Enterprises.

'Barbie Girl' was released as a part of their ground-breaking debut album 'Aquarium' in 1997, the hit made everyone sing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World," while it also catapulted Aqua into the public consciousness.

Aquarium by Aqua - Cover Art

Not only did the group gain attention for their iconic music, but their cartoonish universe with blue hair, spikes, and wild outfits also made them a true symbol of the late 90s.

Having sold 33 million albums and gained worldwide attention, Aqua stands as a one-of-a-kind moment in Danish music history worth celebrating.

TRACK LIST:

Happy Boys & Girls My Oh My Barbie Girl Good Morning Sunshine Doctor Jones Heat Of The Night Be A Man Lollipop (Candyman) Roses Are Red Turn Back Time Calling You Didn't I

