'BARBIE GIRL' AND AQUA'S ICONIC ALBUM 'AQUARIUM' TURNS 25 YEARS THIS YEAR

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua's debut album 'Aquarium' and iconic global hit 'Barbie Girl'. This will be celebrated and marked by an exclusive re-release of the album on September 9th via Universal Music Enterprises.

'Barbie Girl' was released as a part of their ground-breaking debut album 'Aquarium' in 1997, the hit made everyone sing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World," while it also catapulted Aqua into the public consciousness.

Aquarium by Aqua - Cover Art
Not only did the group gain attention for their iconic music, but their cartoonish universe with blue hair, spikes, and wild outfits also made them a true symbol of the late 90s.

Having sold 33 million albums and gained worldwide attention, Aqua stands as a one-of-a-kind moment in Danish music history worth celebrating.

TRACK LIST:
  1. Happy Boys & Girls
  2. My Oh My
  3. Barbie Girl
  4. Good Morning Sunshine
  5. Doctor Jones
  6. Heat Of The Night
  7. Be A Man
  8. Lollipop (Candyman)
  9. Roses Are Red
  10. Turn Back Time
  11. Calling You
  12. Didn't I

