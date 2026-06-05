Barbie Stamps Set for Release At Collectors Convention This Summer

What: In 1959, a doll introduced as "The Original Teenage Fashion Model" — Barbie — stepped into the marketplace and quickly became an icon and symbol of limitless possibilities. As the 1985 advertising jingle proclaimed, "We girls can do anything!" The Postal Service will honor that world of possibilities with 10 new stamps featuring Barbie dressed to portray 10 different careers.





The first-day-of-issue interactive event for the Barbie commemorative stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #BarbieStamps.



When: July 11, 10 a.m. Central



Where: 2026 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention

Hilton Austin

500 E. Fourth St.

Austin, TX 78701



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/barbiestamps.



Background: Created by Mattel Inc., a global play and family entertainment company, Barbie is the best-selling doll of all time and a symbol of limitless possibilities for generations of children.





The new Barbie stamps will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.



Postal Products: Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.



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National contact: Leisha Palmore-Drummond

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Becky Hernandez

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service