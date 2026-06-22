BARBRI Acquires Lega to Accelerate Practical AI Fluency Across the Legal Profession, Bringing Experiential AI Learning to Law Students and Legal Professionals

The acquisition expands BARBRI's AI and skills learning portfolio with Lega's proven, experiential AI learning model, giving law students, lawyers, and law firms a practical path to AI fluency and professional development

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI, the trusted global leader in legal education, announced the acquisition of Lega, a platform that helps law students, legal professionals, and law firms develop real-world artificial intelligence (AI) fluency through practical, build-as-you-learn experiences.

The legal industry is undergoing seismic change, and the profession needs more than exposure to new tools. It needs practical ways to build the judgment, confidence, and fluency to use AI effectively.

The acquisition marks BARBRI's next step in AI, moving legal education and the profession from talking about AI to fully engaging with it, grounded in the trusted content, learning design, and data-driven development that have helped generations of lawyers succeed.

"BARBRI has been building the AI knowledge and competency foundation for the legal profession through SkillBurst and BARBRI AI courses, alongside broader professional education offerings such as BARBRI CLE/CPE and Prep for Practice," said Lucie Allen, Co-CEO of BARBRI. "Lega brings a highly practical model that helps learners move from AI awareness to AI fluency. Together, we are committed to equipping law schools, law firms, and legal professionals for an AI-driven profession."

Since its founding in 2023, in addition to providing a generative AI lab for experimentation and app creation to some of the world's best law firms, Lega has delivered hands-on AI workshops for Am Law 100 firms, legal technology conferences, and innovation summits. A case study of Lega's Client AI Lab with Fasken, in which firm lawyers and client legal leaders worked together on practical AI use cases, won the Most Inspiring Showcase Audience Award at the 2026 Skills Law Showcase.

"We built Lega around a simple belief: legal professionals need safe, practical, hands-on ways to explore what AI makes possible," said Christian Lang, Founder and CEO, Lega. "Through our work with firms, schools, and legal teams, we've learned that success isn't about finding the right AI tool. It's about building the fluency, judgment, and confidence to use AI effectively. Joining BARBRI means we can bring experiential AI learning to every law school, every firm, and every professional ready to lead what comes next."

Looking ahead, BARBRI and Lega plan to expand experiential AI workshops, simulations, hackathons, and lab-style learning experiences that bring law firm practitioners and law students together around real legal challenges, creating a deliberate bridge between legal education and legal practice built around shared AI competency. Lega's capabilities will be integrated across BARBRI's product suite to create a unified learning experience for learners. Combined with BARBRI's global footprint and position across the legal education and professional development continuum, Lega's experiential learning model can now be delivered at scale to law students, lawyers, law firms, and legal organizations worldwide.

Christian Lang will join BARBRI as Head of Innovation, overseeing AI skill development and readiness strategy for students and partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About BARBRI

BARBRI is the global leader and largest provider of tech-enabled legal learning solutions for law students, law schools, universities, professionals, law firms, and organizations.

BARBRI has been the number one brand in legal education for nearly 60 years and has forged a trusted relationship with millions of legal professionals around the world. BARBRI's ongoing commitment to innovation in technology, learning science, and expert content and curriculum — developed by renowned experts — empowers global legal learners at every step of their career journey. From helping aspiring lawyers prepare for the LSAT and succeed in law school, to delivering effective U.S. Bar and SQE preparation courses and a lifetime of legal education through professional development courses, BARBRI's exceptional resources, data insights, and personalized support help legal learners, law schools and organizations achieve their goals and provide excellent learner outcomes. BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.barbri.com.

About Lega

Lega helps law firms, law schools, and legal professionals build practical AI fluency through hands-on workshops, simulations, hackathons, and applied learning experiences. Since 2023, Lega has delivered experiential AI programs for leading law firms, law schools, and industry conferences, helping legal professionals move from AI awareness to AI capability through safe, structured, real-world practice. Founded by Christian Lang, Lega is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. For more information, visit www.lega.ai.

SOURCE BARBRI