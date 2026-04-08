BARBRI Names Lucie Allen Co-CEO, Advancing Mission to Transform Legal Education

A new era of leadership as BARBRI doubles down on its mission to redefine global legal education

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI, the trusted global leader in legal education, today announced the promotion of Lucie Allen to Co-CEO, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead the organization since its founding in 1967. Lucie will work closely with current CEO and Chairman Steve Fredette through 2026, after which he will transition to Executive Chairman in early 2027.

Building on BARBRI's legacy and continued evolution, Lucie steps into the role at a pivotal moment for both the company and the legal profession. Since 2011, BARBRI has expanded beyond bar preparation to become a global provider of legal education solutions, supporting learners at every stage of their careers. Today, BARBRI serves students in the U.S. by preparing them for licensing exams, supports SQE candidates in the U.K., and provides professional skills training to legal professionals and organizations worldwide.

"I am very proud of what our team has accomplished, growing and transforming BARBRI into the full spectrum legal ed-tech company it is today," said Stephen Fredette, CEO, Chairman and Executive Chairman to be. "We have built a strong foundation to continue growth as the innovative global leader in legal education. Lucie has been my planned successor, and I have the highest confidence in her ability to lead and expand BARBRI, guide new innovation, and establish strategic partnerships that deliver meaningful value to our learners."

Lucie's appointment reflects BARBRI's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of legal education. As the profession continues to change, learners increasingly require more flexible, technology-enabled pathways to develop the skills needed for modern legal practice. Under Lucie's leadership, BARBRI will continue to expand its global reach, enhance its digital learning platforms, and deliver solutions that support learners from education through professional advancement.

"The legal profession is changing, and so are the learning needs of the people within it," said Lucie Allen, Co-CEO of BARBRI. "Our focus is on understanding those changes and ensuring we provide accessible, high-quality education that meets learners where they are and supports where they are going."

Lucie Allen brings more than four years of leadership experience within BARBRI, most recently serving as Chief Growth Officer and previously leading the company's international business as Managing Director. She has deep expertise in the legal industry and a strong track record of driving growth, innovation, and global expansion.

The leadership transition is designed to ensure continuity and stability. Lucie and Steve Fredette will co-lead through 2026, with Steve transitioning to Executive Chairman in 2027, where he will continue to support the company's strategic direction.

For more information, please visit www.barbri.com

About BARBRI

BARBRI is the global leader and largest provider of tech-enabled legal learning solutions for law students, law schools, universities, professionals, law firms, and organizations.

BARBRI has been the number one brand in legal education for nearly 60 years and has forged a trusted relationship with millions of legal professionals around the world. BARBRI's ongoing commitment to innovation in technology, learning science, and expert content and curriculum — developed by renowned experts — empowers global legal learners at every step of their career journey. From helping aspiring lawyers prepare for the LSAT and succeed in law school, to delivering effective U.S. Bar and SQE preparation courses and a lifetime of legal education through professional development courses, BARBRI's exceptional resources, data insights, and personalized support help legal learners, law schools and organizations achieve their goals and provide excellent learner outcomes.

BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom.

SOURCE BARBRI