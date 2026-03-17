Leading the Next Chapter in Legal Licensure: BARBRI's NextGen Bar Review Now Open

As legal licensure evolves, BARBRI Bar Review leads with a comprehensive course designed specifically for the NextGen Bar Exam—open and available now.

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI—the trusted leader in legal education—has launched its NextGen Bar Review course, the first fully-built bar prep program designed specifically for the NextGen Uniform Bar Exam. Created to meet a defining moment in legal licensure, the course delivers a complete, exam‑aligned experience that allows students to prepare with confidence for the new exam.

The NextGen UBE marks a fundamental shift in how future lawyers are evaluated and represents one of the most significant changes to legal licensing in decades. Rather than testing legal knowledge in isolation, the NextGen UBE redefines readiness for legal practice by integrating doctrine with applied lawyering skills, professional competencies, and real-world decision-making. The exam evaluates how candidates reason through realistic, practice-based scenarios, requiring them not only to know the law, but also to think and perform like a lawyer.

Innovating Today to Help Tomorrow's Lawyers Succeed

BARBRI recognized early that this shift could not be addressed through incremental updates to a legacy course. Preparing students for the NextGen UBE required rethinking not just content, but also course design, instructional strategy, and how learning is reinforced.

In 2023, BARBRI's legal and instructional design experts started preparing for this transition, redesigning core elements of its bar prep experience to align with the NextGen UBE's direction. Those early decisions laid the foundation for a purpose‑built course designed around how the exam assesses readiness, not how prior exams operated.

A New Exam Required a New Course

There is a clear point of view behind BARBRI's NextGen Bar Review course: the NextGen UBE required a completely new approach, not a modified version of the past.

Rather than adapting legacy materials or re-branding an existing course, BARBRI rebuilt its NextGen offering from the ground up. Every element of the course is intentionally designed to align with the competencies, skills, and applied analysis the new exam demands, reflecting the integrated nature of NextGen itself.

"The launch of the NextGen Bar Exam gave us the opportunity to rethink bar preparation from the examinee's perspective," said Pamela Siege Chandler, Chief Content & Learning Officer. "Our new course was completely redesigned to align with the structure and demands of the NextGen exam, with new features and learning experiences that make preparation not only more effective, but more engaging and immersive than ever before."

Inside BARBRI's NextGen Bar Review Course

BARBRI's NextGen Bar Review course delivers a complete, end‑to‑end experience available for enrollment and access now. Skills‑based learning is integrated throughout the course and not treated as a supplement or afterthought.

Key elements of the course include:

Interactive Skills Scenarios that mirror the performance‑based nature of the NextGen UBE and move students beyond static materials to applied practice

that mirror the performance‑based nature of the NextGen UBE and move students beyond static materials to applied practice NextGen NCBE ‑ licensed content , embedded directly within the BARBRI Bar Review and NCBE testing platforms for exam‑aligned preparation

, embedded directly within the BARBRI Bar Review and NCBE testing platforms for exam‑aligned preparation Practice experiences aligned to NextGen competencies , reinforcing how doctrine, skills, and analysis intersect in real exam contexts

, reinforcing how doctrine, skills, and analysis intersect in real exam contexts The complete course, fully functional and available now; not a partial rollout or preview

Students enrolling today gain access to a comprehensive NextGen program designed to carry them from preparation through exam day with clarity and confidence.

BARBRI Experience Helps Students Succeed

BARBRI enters the NextGen era with unmatched experience and scale. For more than 60 years, BARBRI has supported bar takers through major exam changes, helping more than 1.43 million legal professionals prepare for licensure. That proven history brings deep instructional expertise, learning data, and operational rigor that competitors cannot replicate.

As the bar exam evolves, BARBRI's role remains the same: to translate exam updates into effective preparation that delivers outcomes. The NextGen Bar Review course reflects that commitment, combining BARBRI's instructional rigor with a course architecture designed specifically for how the NextGen exam measures readiness.

The NextGen Era Is Here

The transition to the NextGen UBE is no longer theoretical. It is happening now, and students must be fully prepared with aligned and comprehensive resources. With the launch of the BARBRI NextGen Bar Review course, BARBRI is meeting that need, delivering preparation designed specifically for the future of legal licensure.

Learn more about BARBRI's NextGen Bar Review course and enroll today.

About BARBRI

BARBRI is the global leader and largest provider of tech-enabled legal learning solutions for law students, law schools, universities, professionals, law firms, and organizations.

BARBRI has been the number one brand in legal education for over 50 years and has forged a trusted relationship with more than 1.5 million legal professionals around the world. BARBRI's ongoing commitment to innovation in technology, learning science, and expert content and curriculum — developed by renowned experts — empowers global legal learners at every step of their career journey. From helping aspiring lawyers prepare for the LSAT and succeed in law school, to delivering effective U.S. Bar and SQE preparation courses and a lifetime of legal education through professional development courses, BARBRI's exceptional resources, data insights, and personalized support help legal learners, law schools and organizations achieve their goals and provide excellent learner outcomes.

BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom.

SOURCE BARBRI