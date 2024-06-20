BARBRI Announces NextGen Bar Exam Prep

BARBRI takes an innovative and collaborative approach to test preparation for the NextGen bar exam

DALLAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the legal landscape evolves, BARBRI is leading the charge in preparing students for the Next Generation (NextGen) bar exam. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, BARBRI unveils elements of its groundbreaking course set to revolutionize bar preparation, available March 2026.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) has announced that the new NextGen exam will launch in July 2026 in jurisdictions that adopt the new exam. This NextGen bar exam is an updated, modernized version of the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE®), developed in response to extensive research and feedback from examinees.

"Our commitment to our students and law school partners to provide the best-in-class bar preparation and support is at the heart of our mission to revolutionize bar prep," said Samuel Farkas, Vice President of Instruction and Online Education for BARBRI. "Guided by our Advisory Board of deans and academic support professionals and fueled by student input garnered through rigorous focus groups and testing, we're crafting the best possible bar prep experience."

Embracing innovative teaching methods, the upcoming BARBRI NextGen course leverages the learning power of story-driven instruction as a central component of the course. Students will be introduced to core legal concepts with topic-based, animated videos that present character-driven stories that engage them in contextual learning. These video episodes feature a recurring cast of characters whose stories are designed to be remembered – keeping students entertained while cementing their understanding.

In 2021, BARBRI acquired West Academic, the leading provider of trusted legal education materials and digital learning offerings. "From the first day of law school, we can help students attain the foundational knowledge and skills they need to become licensed attorneys," said Stephen Fredette, CEO of BARBRI. "With West Academic's industry-leading collection of classroom content and teaching resources designed to introduce students to the lawyering skills they'll need, students can build these skills throughout law school and create a strong foundation before they begin prepping for the bar."

BARBRI has recent experience with legal exam modernization. In 2021, BARBRI was selected by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom to prepare students for the new SQE licensing exam. Students who used BARBRI to prepare for the licensing exam achieved pass rates 25% above the national average. The SQE's skills components mirror those in the NextGen bar exam.

The new NextGen course builds on BARBRI's strong foundation, which features subject matter experts with decades of experience in helping students pass the bar, experienced instructional designers and curriculum architects, and authoritative and engaging faculty lecturers.

For more information about BARBRI's NextGen preparations visit https://pages.barbri.com/Barbri-NextGen.html.

