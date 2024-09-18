BARBRI Expands Legal Professional Education Portfolio with Acquisition of SkillBurst Interactive

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI, the trusted global leader in legal education, announces the strategic acquisition of SkillBurst Interactive, a digital learning innovator for law firms and their clients. SkillBurst's offerings align with BARBRI's ongoing commitment to expanding its services in professional education.

The integration of SkillBurst Interactive will introduce innovative multilingual, interactive learning solutions that align with the evolving demands of law firms and legal professionals. This expansion complements BARBRI's professional education portfolio, which includes certificate courses, specialized training modules and an extensive library of CLE-approved courses and webinars.

"BARBRI offers a seamless continuum of education solutions under one umbrella for the lifecycle of legal learners and their organizations to achieve their goals," said Stephen Fredette, Chief Executive Officer of BARBRI. "Integrating SkillBurst Interactive into our professional education portfolio will enable us to deliver engaging professional educational content on a global scale."

"At SkillBurst Interactive, we've focused on delivering customizable e-learning solutions for the legal industry", said Steve Gluckman, CEO of SkillBurst Interactive. Now, as part of BARBRI, we're excited to expand our global reach and offer clients access to BARBRI's extensive legal education resources. Together, we're enhancing digital legal training with timely, engaging content, leveraging advanced technology to improve learning outcomes and support our clients in navigating the complexities of the legal landscape."

SkillBurst Interactive's extensive library of award-winning digital training courses will be seamlessly integrated into BARBRI's professional education catalog. SkillBurst's expertise in delivering customized e-learning modules aligns with BARBRI's commitment to providing legal professionals with unparalleled career advancement opportunities.

About SkillBurst Interactive

With offices in Bethesda, Maryland and London, SkillBurst Interactive is recognized as a premier digital learning company. SkillBurst works directly with law firms to develop tailored webinars designed for their unique needs. This client-centered approach allows SkillBurst to offer customizable, on-demand e-learning solutions that address the evolving needs of the modern workplace, including topics like harassment prevention training and AI fundamentals. Their dedication to excellence and personalized service delivers exceptional educational experiences and a diverse array of solutions,

About BARBRI

BARBRI is the global leader and largest provider of tech-enabled legal learning solutions for law students, law schools, universities, professionals, law firms, and organizations.

BARBRI has been the number one brand in legal education for over 50 years and has forged a trusted relationship with more than 1.5 million legal professionals around the world. BARBRI's ongoing commitment to innovation in technology, learning science, and expert content and curriculum — developed by renowned experts — empowers global legal learners at every step of their career journey. From helping aspiring lawyers prepare for the LSAT and succeed in law school, to delivering effective U.S. Bar and SQE preparation courses and a lifetime of legal education through professional development courses, BARBRI's exceptional resources, data insights, and personalized support help legal learners, law schools and organizations achieve their goals and provide excellent learner outcomes.

BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom.

