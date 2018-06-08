BARBRI Law Preview and the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity announce $10K scholarship winner

Roman's winning essay was a moving personal story of being deported from the United States as a young child and how this traumatic event has shaped his desire to become an agent of change for undocumented people across the country. His powerful entry was selected from among 1,200 essays by a BARBRI Law Preview panel and supported with "write-in" recommendations.

"This was not an easy decision," said Don Macaulay, president and founder of BARBRI Law Preview. "While each of the Top 10 Finalists' essays demonstrated a true commitment to becoming change agents, Oscar's personal story and his fiery resilience made us confident that, when armed with a law degree, his impact will be massive."

"Pursuing a law degree and eventually impacting the world in a positive way comes with its challenges. My background of living in a low-income, undocumented, immigrant, Spanish-speaking home never afforded me more than the bare necessities growing up," said Roman. "Consequently, the cost of attending law school was astonishing to me, especially for someone aiming to work in the public sector. The scholarship will transform my world by alleviating some of the costs. It will contribute to my ability to focus on my goals as a law student without worrying constantly of how I have to pay my loans and eventually impact the world in a positive way as an attorney."

All lawyers interpret the law, but great lawyers change it, Roman wrote within his essay. It was a sentiment that resonated with those who voted in support of his essay.

"The struggle that Oscar has gone through is encouraging for others to keep pushing and to realize that, regardless of financial need or legal status, anything and everything is possible," wrote one.

"Oscar has lived firsthand through some of the most pressing challenges in our country, and he uses those experiences as sources of strength, drive, and determination. His personal understanding of the immigration landscape combined with his education will make him a fierce advocate for those who cannot stand up for themselves — exactly what our legal system and justice system need. His passion is inspiring and he is most deserving of this scholarship," stated another supporter.

"It is essential to support compassionate, service-driven lawyers like Oscar – those who are committed to using their education and expertise to advocate on behalf of those who are most vulnerable," said Macaulay. "The value of a lawyer who has firsthand experience with the system he seeks to change cannot be overstated and we are excited to see where Oscar's future takes him as an inspiring agent of change."

Law Preview, part of The BARBRI Group, is an innovative, comprehensive law school prep course that has proven to enhance early law school academic success.

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education, cyber skills education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, IT students and other professionals throughout their careers. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam.

