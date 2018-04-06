BARBRI Law Preview partners with top law schools, Biglaw firms, companies and bar associations to offer academic enrichment opportunity to 650 incoming diverse law students

The scholarships, fully funded by the sponsoring organizations, provide the opportunity for the students to learn how to excel as a 1L from some of the nation's leading law school professors and attorneys. Many sponsors will also make further investments by mentoring their scholarship recipients throughout the 1L year.

It is widely recognized that a law student's first-year grades largely dictate the return on law school investment.

"Strong 1L academic performance is crucial to having meaningful career options. Law Preview's six-day law school prep course is a proven, effective resource for law students who are serious about maximizing their chances of early success in law school," says BARBRI Law Preview President Don Macaulay. "The Law Preview Scholarship program removes the financial hurdle for diverse students to attend the one-week boot camp in an effort to level the playing field and, most importantly, ensure that their lives are improved by their decision to become lawyers."

Over the years, Law Preview has demonstrated success in enabling stronger early academic performance in law school and beyond. Independent research of more than 5,000 Law Preview alumni demonstrated overall outstanding results:

The median 1L class rank for Law Preview alumni was in the top 16th percentile of their class;

38 percent of Law Preview alumni finished in the top 10 percent of their 1L class;

63 percent of Law Preview alumni were invited to join a law review or journal;

67 percent of Law Preview alumni earned a 2L summer associate/clerkship position

Sam Matchett, diversity partner at King & Spalding says, "Law school is uniquely challenging. Being armed with the right tools and insight into what to expect greatly enhances an incoming student's likelihood of success. First-year grades are extremely important, and King & Spalding believes sponsoring scholarships with Law Preview will assist under-represented students prepare for and do well during their first year of law school."

This year King & Spalding will sponsor 20 diverse background students admitted to Howard University School of Law and New York University School of Law.

Law students planning to enter law school next fall who meet the scholarship criteria are encouraged to submit an application before May 15, 2018.

