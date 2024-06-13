BARBRI Revolutionizes LSAT Prep by Combining Cutting-Edge Learning Science with PowerScore's Unbeatable Content

Students planning for law school now have test prep solutions designed to address the upcoming changes to the 2024 LSAT



DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) undergoes significant changes this summer, PowerScore by BARBRI has unveiled a comprehensive suite of subscription course options tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's students. Backed by BARBRI's advanced learning science and technology, these offerings deliver a modern, best-in-class experience.

"With an overhaul of the writing section, which emphasizes analytical skills, set to debut along with the removal of the Logic Games, early and tailored test preparation is crucial," said Dave Killoran, CEO of PowerScore, a BARBRI Company.

"The upcoming changes are a major shift for the LSAT, so we reimagined the way our courses are presented, making them more flexible and adaptable," said Killoran.

PowerScore's new subscription courses offer several preparation options, from self-study to live classes with expert instructors. Each course offers on-demand lessons from our flagship LSAT Course, along with a comprehensive online resource center featuring prep tools, live classroom options, practice tests, and performance tracking—all with the freedom to navigate the material at the student's own pace.

"Our students have seen remarkable score boosts, often exceeding 30 points. Our comprehensive approach offers the opportunity to expand the list of attainable law schools and secure better financial aid offers," said Jon Denning, Vice President at PowerScore. "With consistent test day simulations, official LSAT practice questions, and detailed performance tracking, we ensure every step of their prep is as efficient as possible."

The new LSAT Prep courses subscription provides access to a library of on-demand videos by LSAT Bible authors Dave Killoran and Jon Denning, along with prep recommendations and daily live online classes. Additionally, students can participate in weekly proctored practice LSATs, interactive group study sessions, and access drop-in hours with expert instructors. This subscription is supported by a robust online practice platform featuring official tests, custom drills, and performance tracking tools.

"We understand that one size does not fit all when it comes to LSAT preparation. Providing different LSAT subscription offerings underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of aspiring law students," said Steve Fredette, CEO BARBRI Global.

The legal learning journey begins with gaining admission to law school, and BARBRI has a long history of driving successful outcomes at every stage. With PowerScore's years of proven expertise in LSAT preparation and other high-stakes exams, students are equipped with the essential knowledge and skills needed to excel in the prelaw exam prep and admissions process. Combining this with BARBRI's excellence in exam prep allows students to gain the confidence necessary to navigate the complex path to becoming a legal professional.

For more information about BARBRI's new LSAT Prep subscription options, visit https://powerscore.com/lsat/courses.

About BARBRI –

BARBRI is the recognized leader in global legal education, delivering best-in-class products and solutions to legal learners, professionals, law schools, law firms and organizations. For over 57 years, BARBRI has been the leader in U.S. bar exam preparation – helping more than 1.5 million learners around the world pass the exam. Today, BARBRI provides technology-enabled legal education offerings for every step of the legal learning journey globally, from LSAT prep and law school admissions counseling to law school success and bar preparation, through continuing lifetime legal education. BARBRI's exceptional resources, tools, and insights, created by renowned experts, are designed to help legal learners succeed at every step and maximize outcomes.

BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices U.S. and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.barbri.com.

SOURCE BARBRI