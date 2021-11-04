Barcart Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcart, the technology company transforming the alcohol industry through its online checkout solutions, today announced it has partnered with Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. The partnership will allow Barcart to continue to offer premier tax-compliant alcohol-checkout services across DTC and three-tier models to the company's more than 200 clients across the alcohol industry.

Barcart's nimble solutions seamlessly integrate into existing platforms and websites to provide compliant sales solutions in as little as 24 hours. Through this partnership, Barcart is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience.

Barcart is now an Avalara Certified partner. As a result of this partnership, Barcart's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time.

"As ecommerce in the alcohol industry continues to evolve, there's a growing need for a trustworthy checkout solution that not only meets strict compliance regulations but also can be seamlessly intergrated into a company's existing workflow. Our partnership with Avalara is essential to scaling our business while ensuring we maintain our reputation as the best ecommerce provider in the industry," said Adi Pal, founder, Barcart.

Since 2019, Barcart has continued to evolve its product offerings to meet client needs and simplify the checkout process for the alcohol industry. The Avalara partnership is a key component to providing a one-stop solution for expansion into ecommerce through an integration that automatically calculates sales tax.

"Barcart understands the needs of its customers, and their offering reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers," said Greg Chapman, senior vice president of partner management at Avalara said,

Barcart was founded in 2014 by AAPI husband and wife team Adi Pal and Urvi Arora. Since then, the company has built a much-deserved reputation for innovation. Barcart is the most innovative platform to rapidly and securely grow online sales while offering the best online shopping experience in the industry. As an added bonus for partners, Barcart maintains a pulse on consumer purchasing habits through its proprietary insights and ownership of award-winning consumer marketplace, Mash&Grape.

For more information on Barcart or to schedule a demo, please visit www.GetBarcart.com.

About Barcart

Barcart is a technology company transforming the beverage alcohol industry and providing unprecedented transparency across the three-tier system for suppliers, distributors, and retailers. Their innovative solutions generate new revenue streams, increase distribution with industry-compliant, direct-to-consumer online sales, and convert new audiences using buying intelligence from the company's proprietary consumer-facing online marketplace - Mash&Grape. More than 200 brands, distillers and retailers have selected Barcart as the proprietary platform to power their e-commerce strategy and fuel growth. For more information on Barcart or to schedule a demo, please visit www.GetBarcart.com. To explore the award winning craft-spirits marketplace Mash&Grape, please visit www.MashAndGrape.com.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Flynn

(717) 413-0370

SOURCE Barcart