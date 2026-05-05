BARCEL LAUNCHES MI TIERRA, A NEW TORTILLA STRIP BRAND MADE WITH SIMPLE INGREDIENTS FOR EVERYDAY SNACKING

A True Mexican-Style Tortilla Strip Rooted in Tradition, Crafted for Family Moments

COPPELL, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcel USA today announced the launch of Mi Tierra Tortilla Strips. Crafted in Mexico with simple, high-quality ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors added, Mi Tierra brings authentic flavor, satisfying crunch, and a spirit of togetherness to everyday snacking and family meals.

Meet Mi Tierra, a new Barcel tortilla strip brand crafted in Mexico using simple, high-quality ingredients.

Inspired by the role food plays in bringing people together, Mi Tierra is made to be shared around the table, during everyday meals, or in the small moments that matter most. With traditional flavors and a versatile strip shape, Mi Tierra offers an approachable, authentic option families can feel good about enjoying together.

"Mi Tierra was created with care: care for tradition, care for quality, and care for the moments we share with the people we love," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Barcel USA Marketing Director. "As families look for snacks that feel familiar, versatile, and made with intention, Mi Tierra delivers an authentic experience that fits naturally into everyday life. We look forward to everyone discovering the flavors and finding their favorite way to enjoy the snack."

Crafted for versatility, Mi Tierra's signature tortilla strip shape is ideal for scooping dips, pairing with meals, or enjoying straight from the bag — making it a simple way to turn everyday snacking into a shared experience.

Mi Tierra Tortilla Strips Features:

Three all-new flavors

Crafted in Mexico with simple, high-quality ingredients

No artificial flavors or colors added

Shareable 9.9 oz bags designed for everyday enjoyment

Mi Tierra Flavors Launching Spring 2026 Include:

Sea Salt – Lightly seasoned with sea salt for a classic tortilla crunch and clean, traditional flavor.

– Lightly seasoned with sea salt for a classic tortilla crunch and clean, traditional flavor. Pico de Gallo – Seasoned with tomato, onion, lime, and chili pepper for a warm, familiar flavor inspired by the heart of the kitchen.

– Seasoned with tomato, onion, lime, and chili pepper for a warm, familiar flavor inspired by the heart of the kitchen. Hint of Lime – Lightly seasoned with a zesty hint of lime and salt for a refreshing, authentic taste.

Rooted in tradition and crafted for today's families, Mi Tierra exists to help people show love out loud, using food as a way to create moments of connection, care, and togetherness, every day.

Mi Tierra Tortilla Strips are available now in more than 1,500 Walmart stores nationwide. Go to Walmart.com to try them now.

Mi Tierra joins Barcel USA's growing portfolio of delicious, flavor-forward snacks including fan-favorite brands like Takis®, reinforcing the company's commitment to deliver innovative snacks with the highest quality standards to U.S. consumers.

For more information on Mi Tierra snacks and the full product lineup, follow @MiTierraUSA on Facebook and @mitierra.usa on Instagram.

About Mi Tierra

Mi Tierra is a tortilla chip brand from Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 70 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Made in Mexico with simple, high-quality ingredients, Mi Tierra delivers authentic flavor and satisfying crunch, designed to bring people together through everyday snacking and shared moments around the table.

SOURCE Mi Tierra