Barcelona-based MartiDerm to Bring its Smart Aging Skincare Products to America

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MartiDerm, a Barcelona-based skincare company, is entering the United States this year with its Smart Aging dermatological products.

Everything started in 1952 when Josep Martí Tor opened his pharmacy in Barcelona. In 1989 the innovative and restless chemist used for the first time the ampoule format for cosmetic use. He revolutionized the skincare industry when he created a successful formula with the combination of Proteoglycans and pure Vitamin C. This formula has proven efficacy repairing and regenerating the skin. The ampoule is the only format which protects pure Vitamin C from light and air, guaranteeing its maximum efficacy.

Eventually, MartiDerm, the company later created from the pharmacy, developed Proteum 89+, a third-generation anti-wrinkle Proteoglycan, which quickly restores skin firmness and elasticity. Proteum 89+ also plays an important role as a smart ingredient and biological antioxidant filter. MartiDerm uses pure Vitamin C because of its antioxidant properties, and its role in collagen synthesis which makes Vitamin C a very important molecule for skin health.

MartiDerm will introduce several of their skincare products to America, including:

MartiDerm Photo Age Ampoule, which is an intensive treatment preventing photo-aged skin from the damage caused by the sun. Photo Age, which is suitable for all skin types which moisturizes and firms the skin.

MartiDerm Skin Complex+ Ampoule is a long-lasting intensive antioxidant product that contains a combination of its patented Proteum 89+ formula and a Vitamin Complex that includes vitamin C, F, E, A and B5. Skin Complex+ penetrates the innermost layers of the skin to improve elasticity and suppleness.

Today, more than 180,000 ampoules in their topaz glass format are sold by MartiDerm daily around the world. MartiDerm wants to increase its reach by entering the U.S. skincare consumer market in 2019.

"We are excited about bringing our skincare products to the United States," said Montse Martí, CEO and part of the second generation to oversee the company. "The quality of our products and their visible results are our best presentation. Our R&D department works daily to continue creating new formulas to improve skin condition."

"Josep Martí Tor developed skincare products that are perfect for daily care," Ms. Martí said. "He used a combination of proteoglycans and pure Vitamin C for regenerating skin and reverting the harmful effects of sun rays and everyday pollution. He chose the ampoule format in order to protect the formula from light and oxidation"

MartiDerm, the referent dermocosmetics brand in Spain

"La formula", the inspiration and the future of MartiDerm. The history of the Laboratory started in 1952 with Josep Martí Tor. The company was created from the pharmacy, which bears the same name, and was specialized in the development of personalized dermatological formulations under medical prescription. The second generation of the family created the MartiDerm brand with innovative products in dermatological cosmetics and initiated the internationalization of the firm, now present in more than 30 countries. MartiDerm, well recognized by the medical and pharmaceutical industry maintains the values of its founder as rigor, innovation and the effectiveness of its products. They contain a high concentration of active ingredients, together with the transparency in the way their formula is presented: "they say what they do, and they do what they say".

