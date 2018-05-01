Barclay Brand Ferdon Will Host 3rd Annual Safety Summit for National Forklift Safety Day

Because forklifts are so prevalent in warehouses and on job sites, it's easy for workers to get complacent about the hazards associated. Almost 100 workers are killed in forklift accidents every year, and 20,000 people receive injuries in accidents involving forklifts. Attendees will learn valuable accident prevention information, guidelines and current safety practices designed to keep everyone safe. This seminar also includes information about OSHA standards and its penalty system to educate employees and supervisors. In addition, attendees will receive informative details about OSHA regarding standard requirements, rules, violations and citations. Understanding how OSHA's penalty system regulates this equipment is crucial for companies who want to operate within these guidelines.

Will Ruscher, VP Sales of Barclay said, "We are excited to support National Forklift Safety Day by providing this summit for workers and leaders who use forklifts as a key element for getting the job done. We have planned an information-packed event designed to educate and raise awareness of the potential dangers that exist in the warehouses with mobile equipment, industrial batteries and racking systems."

Anyone operating a forklift must be cognizant of OSHA regulations and safety practices. Initial operator training is just one component of comprehensive safety. Operators are required to receive refresher courses in order to remember and follow accident prevention guidelines. Management staff has the responsibility for completing daily inspections and other OSHA recordkeeping requirements to demonstrate compliance with regulations.

For more information about forklifts, safety and the upcoming safety summit on National Forklift Safety Day, participants are invited to visit the website of Barclay Brand Ferdon at www.bbfyale.com. Interested parties are also invited to call the company at 908-561-2100 or to visit the office at 2401 South Clinton Avenue, South Plainfield, N.J., 07080.

About: Barclay Brand Ferdon has been under its current ownership since 1996 when Skip Russo purchased it with an investor partner. The company assists customers with material handling equipment, fleet service and general warehouse operations, including employee training and safety recommendations. Consultation services are offered to assist businesses with managing and implementing all aspects of warehouse operations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclay-brand-ferdon-will-host-3rd-annual-safety-summit-for-national-forklift-safety-day-300640108.html

SOURCE Barclay Brand Ferdon

Related Links

http://www.bbfyale.com

