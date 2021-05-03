Barclays and Frontier Airlines Launch Introductory Benefit for Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®: No Annual Fee for the First Year

The Frontier Airlines World Mastercard offers several ways to earn miles with a simple 5-3-1 earning structure. Cardmembers earn 5x FRONTIER Miles on eligible purchases at flyfrontier.com, 3x FRONTIER Miles on restaurant purchases, and 1x FRONTIER Miles on all other purchases. Cardmembers can also earn toward Elite Status with Frontier Airlines, unlock Family Pooling to share miles with up to eight family members and friends, making mileage redemption more in reach, and earn a $100 flight voucher each account anniversary after spending $2,500 during the cardmembership year.

The array of cardmember benefits offered by the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard contributed to it being awarded "Best Airline Card" of 2021 by Money.com.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as the Money.com Best Airline Card," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. "We have worked very hard to establish the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard as a card that makes travel rewarding for all, with attractive benefits that cater to everyone, from the road warrior to the occasional leisure traveler, including families. And now we are enhancing the card benefits even further with an introductory no annual fee offer for the first year. Additionally, given our robust summer flight schedule, featuring a wide variety of routes to popular vacation destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, this is a perfect time for summer vacation planning."

Frontier Airlines recently announced more than 30 new nonstop routes and nearly 10 new summer 2021 destinations, including nonstop flights to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Central America, Jamaica and Mexico.

"Barclays has proudly partnered with Frontier for many years, helping develop card products that meet cardmember needs and build loyalty with Frontier's customers," said Bob Highland, head of U.S. cards and partnerships, Barclays. "As the world opens up for travel, we're confident that the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard is a smart choice for anyone's wallet as they plan their next trip."

The Frontier Airlines World Mastercard includes the following features:

$0 annual fee for the first year, then $79 every year after

Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days

after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days Get rewarded with the 5-3-1 earning structure

Earn 5x FRONTIER Miles on purchases made at flyfrontier.com

on purchases made at flyfrontier.com

Earn 3x FRONTIER Miles on purchases at restaurants

on purchases at restaurants

Earn 1x FRONTIER Miles on all other purchases

on all other purchases Earn Elite Status through card spend , earning one Qualifying Mile with every dollar spent on purchases

, earning one Qualifying Mile with every dollar spent on purchases Unlock family pooling to share miles with up to eight family members or friends, making mileage redemption more in reach

to share miles with up to eight family members or friends, making mileage redemption more in reach Earn a $100 flight voucher after every account anniversary after spending $2,500 or more on purchases made with the card during the cardmembership year

after every account anniversary after spending $2,500 or more on purchases made with the card during the cardmembership year Keep miles from expiring by making at least one purchase every six months

by making at least one purchase every six months Complimentary online access to your FICO® credit score lets you keep an eye on your credit score and get alerts when Barclays learns your score has changed

lets you keep an eye on your credit score and get alerts when Barclays learns your score has changed Earn an award redemption fee waiver when you book an award ticket and pay related taxes and fees, starting at $5.60 for a one-way ticket

when you book an award ticket and pay related taxes and fees, starting at $5.60 for a one-way ticket Zone 2 priority boarding is available to all cardmembers

is available to all cardmembers Low introductory APR on balance transfers

No foreign transaction fees on international purchases

on international purchases $0 fraud liability protection on unauthorized charges

To learn more or apply for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard, visit FrontierMastercard.com.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier's seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline's average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines' 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline's Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

SOURCE Barclays