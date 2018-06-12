Barclays announces Shane Holdaway as CEO of Barclays Cards & Payments US

Mr. Holdaway joins Barclays following 15 years at Capital One where for the past five years he was the President of Capital One's Canadian division. During his tenure with Capital One, Shane has held a variety of senior leadership roles spanning new business initiatives, internet acquisitions and Partnership Finance. He played a leading role in Capital One becoming the exclusive credit card issuer for Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd and overseeing the mass affluent and affluent segments for branded products. Prior to his role at Capital One, Shane worked at McKinsey and Company.

Barry Rodrigues commented: "Over the past decade, we have built a very successful consumer offering in the US across credit cards, online savings and loans. Shane is a talented and innovative professional who is positioned well to lead Cards & Payments US into the future as we continue to leverage our global capabilities and deepen our presence in the market."

Richard Haworth added: "Shane brings an impressive track record of driving results through customer-centric strategies and industry expertise. We are delighted to welcome him to our US franchise and to Barclays overall."

Shane Holdaway said: "I'm pleased to be joining Barclays at this exciting time and look forward to serving our US customers with innovative card, digital banking and payments solutions. I'm eager to begin working with the team to build on their past successes and deliver growth into the future."

Barclays Cards & Payments US is one of the fastest growing top 10 card issuers in the United States, with a leading co-branded cards business and growing digital consumer offering. The business is a key part of the international Cards & Payments arm of Barclays. Cards & Payments houses leading payments businesses spanning the UK, US and Germany. Barclays has a history of innovation and a proud track record of firsts in the payments industry. The business serves millions of consumers globally and works with a wide range of clients, from household names to small and medium sized enterprises. It provides branded and co-branded consumer credit cards, lending and retail deposit services to consumers, and business-to-business solutions to clients. It processed more than £320bn in payments in 2017 and has performed strongly across all business areas over the last five years. Cards & Payments is a key component of Barclays' transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank, with ambitious plans for further growth.

Mr. Holdaway holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He will be joining Barclays at the start of July.

