Barclays Appoints Doug Villone as Head of US Cards and Partnerships

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced the appointment of Doug Villone as Head of US Cards and Partnerships. Villone will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank's consumer credit card programs and Barclays' strategic partnerships with more than 20 of America's best-known brands.

Villone is a seasoned financial services leader with over 25 years' experience in credit cards, banking and payments. This is a homecoming for Villone who worked for the US Consumer Bank from 2007 to 2018 in various leadership roles that spanned credit card partnership management, operations and chief of staff to the CEO.

He re-joins Barclays following five years at Goldman Sachs where he served most recently as the Global Head of Operations for Marcus, its consumer branded business. He oversaw all facets of operations during the bank's foray into the US consumer market with products that included credit cards, loans, investments and savings. Earlier in his career, Villone managed credit card programs for HSBC Card and Retail Services and Bank of America (previously MBNA).

"Doug's vast experience in banking and payments, coupled with his passion to deliver great outcomes for clients and customers alike, make him well-suited to lead our consumer credit card programs and partner-first strategy in the United States," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Doug's leadership and vision will be an invaluable part our continued growth, diversification and delivery of next-generation products and services in the US consumer market."

"I am thrilled to return to Barclays and have the opportunity to build upon the success of its world-class partnership business in the United States," said Doug Villone. "I look forward to collaborating with Denny, the US Consumer Bank leadership team, and the bank's more than 20 strategic partners to create commercially successful card and payment programs that delight customers and deepen their loyalty with the brands they love."

Villone will join Barclays in late April and will report to CEO Denny Nealon. He will be based at Barclays US Consumer Bank's headquarters located in Wilmington, Delaware, and serve on the executive committees for both the US Consumer Bank and Barclays Bank Delaware.

Villone succeeds Bob Highland, who is set to retire from Barclays in May after 15 years of service to the bank.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank, diversified by business, different types of customers, clients, and geography. The businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

