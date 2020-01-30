Barclays Awarded Best Savings Account Accolades for 2019 and 2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading provider of highly customized credit card and banking products, was singled out by several top personal finance publications for excellence in its market-leading online savings products. With rates that are consistently among the highest in the nation, no monthly fees and convenient 24/7 online access, Barclays was named among the top banks for savings for 2019 and 2020.

"These awards are testament to our commitment to provide consumers a best-in-class product that makes saving easy and convenient, and we're thrilled to be recognized for offering a better way to save for their future," said Andrew Harris, Head of Banking, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "In 2020 and beyond, Barclays will continue to lead the industry in high yield online savings products."

2019 / 2020 accolades are as follows:

Barclays was recognized as the bank with the "Best 1-Year CD" by Money.com, citing a "stellar" interest rate, no minimum balance requirements, interest compounded daily and no monthly service fees.

by Money.com, citing a "stellar" interest rate, no minimum balance requirements, interest compounded daily and no monthly service fees. The Barclays online savings account was named one of The Ascent's Best Savings Accounts for 2020 . The Ascent, the personal finance brand of The Motley Fool, cited Barclays APY and no monthly fees for its top rating.

. The Ascent, the personal finance brand of The Motley Fool, cited Barclays APY and no monthly fees for its top rating. Barclays topped the list of the GOBankingRates.com Best Savings Accounts of 2020, with rates that are as high as 21% above the national average, secure 24/7 access and no minimum balances or fees.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers its own branded online savings accounts and certificates of deposit. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

SOURCE Barclays