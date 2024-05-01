Barclays Awards $255,000 to Small Businesses in Its Fourth Annual 'Small Business Big Wins' Promotion

Diversability LLC, chosen from over 4,500 entries, won the nationwide competition to secure the $60,000 grand prize

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced Diversability LLC as the winner of its fourth annual "Small Business Big Wins" promotion and the recipient of the $60,000 grand prize. Dedicated to increasing the visibility of disabled people, the New York, NY-based small business received the most nationwide votes – edging out nine other strong finalists – that determined which US-based small business would receive the much-needed financial boost.

"This year, we continued to be amazed at the many inspiring stories from businesses across the country," said Angelo Disperati, Director of US Branded and Business Cards at Barclays. "We heard stories from conscientious business owners who are genuinely making a difference in their communities. Not only are these businesses creating jobs, but they are also the heart and soul of the American economy."

Barclays received over 4,500 qualifying submissions for this year's promotion. Through essays and photos, these thousands of small businesses across the country shared how their business is adjusting to the current economy. Ten finalists were selected and showcased online at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com for a public voting period that took place April 8-19.

"As a disabled-owned, Asian-owned, and woman-owned business, sometimes it can feel like the odds are stacked against us," said Tiffany Yu, Founder and CEO of Diversability LLC. "Winning the Small Business Big Wins contest has validated that our work and community matter. We will use these funds to continue to invest in the disability community, grow our programs, and reach more people to change the way that the world views disability. My hope is that we can continue to create economic opportunity and visibility in the disability community where there previously hasn't been."

The contest is sponsored by the Barclays Business Card team, which supports business owners with its broad range of credit cards that offer business owners rewards for dollars spent on their business needs.

Barclays also awarded $40,000 to Mural City Cellars, a Philadelphia-based female and Latinx owned urban winery and $20,000 to Brewability, an Englewood, CO restaurant created to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. $5,000 was awarded to each of the remaining finalists in the top 10. Barclays also awarded 50 contest participants $2,000 each through a random drawing, all totaling $255,000 in support of 60 small businesses across the country.

For more information about the finalists, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com. For more information on Barclays' business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

