Barclays Bank PLC Announces The Expiration Of Its Invitation To Purchase Notes For Cash

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer") announces today the expiration of its previously announced invitation to holders (the "Noteholders") of its 7.625% Contingent Capital Notes due November 2022 (the "Notes") to tender the Notes up to an aggregate principal amount of US$1,500,000,000 (the "Maximum Principal Amount") for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Offer").

The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated December 7, 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and in the press release on December 21, 2020 on the early results of the Offer. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Issuer hereby announces that the Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 6, 2021 (the "Expiration Deadline").

An aggregate principal amount of US$1,500,000,000 of the Notes, after pro ration and rounding, was accepted from Noteholders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes pursuant to the Offer by 5:00pm, New York City time, on December 18, 2020 (the "Early Tender Date") (the "Accepted Notes"). The total cash payment to purchase the Accepted Notes of U.S.$1,697,348,956.98, including the Total Consideration and the Accrued Interest Payment, was paid to applicable Noteholders on December 22, 2020.

As previously announced by the Issuer on December 21, 2020, the Maximum Principal Amount was exceeded as at the Early Tender Date and, accordingly, the Issuer has not accepted any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date. No Notes were validly tendered after the Early Tender Date.

