Barclays Fourth Annual 'Small Business Big Wins' Promotion Supports Small Business Owners with Cash Awards

Small Businesses are invited to submit compelling stories about their business to win a share of $255,000 in cash prizes.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank announced today that it is launching its fourth annual Small Business Big Wins promotion with $255,000 in prize money to be distributed among selected small business owners who submit a brief essay describing how their business is adjusting to the current economy. The small business with the most compelling story will be awarded a grand prize of $60,000.

Barclays is inviting small business owners to submit an essay of up to 500 words along with a compelling photograph to BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com highlighting their perseverance, creativity and passion and how their products or services make a difference in their local community. Submissions for the contest will be accepted through March 4, 2024.

Barclays invites small businesses to submit an essay describing their perseverance & passion to win a share of $255,000. Post this

"Over the past four years we have heard countless inspiring stories of resilience and perseverance from small businesses across the country," said Angelo Disperati, Director of US Branded and Business Cards, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "As we've seen from previous winners, the most impressive stories are from businesses that have made good corporate citizenship a key element of their business model. Winning businesses view giving back to the community as the right thing to do and one of the most important ingredients to success."

Following the March 4 deadline for submission, 10 finalists will be selected from qualifying entries. From April 8 through April 19, the public will have a chance to review the stories of the top 10 finalists and vote for their favorite small business. All remaining businesses that submit qualifying entries will be entered in a random drawing to win one of 50 sweepstakes prizes of $2,000.

The total prize breakdown for the contest includes:

One Grand Prize of $60,000

One 2nd Place Prize of $40,000

One 3rd Place Prize of $20,000

Seven Runner-Up Prizes of $5,000 each

50 Sweepstakes Prizes of $2,000 each

The announcement of contest winners will take place the week of May 1 to coincide with National Small Business Week.

Small Business Big Wins is not a grant program—It is a contest designed to highlight small businesses with compelling stories to tell. To enter this year's contest, businesses must be for-profit only and owned by a legal resident of the United States who is at least 18 years of age. Businesses also must be opened/established on or prior to February 4, 2023; have a valid employer identification number or taxpayer identification number; employ fewer than 100 employees for the duration of the contest; and have annual business revenue of $10 million or less. For contest rules, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com/rules

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business, and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Today, many businesses utilize Barclays business credit cards and benefit from the reward dollars spent on business needs. For more information on Barclays' business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

