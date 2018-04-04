Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

"Barclays Arrival Premier is unlike any product we've offered – we're rewarding loyalty and making those rewards last," said Rachana Bhatt, managing director, US Branded Card Business, Barclays. "We found that consumers don't want to constantly juggle or open and close cards to get the most value, so we've created a card for life. Our simple approach to earning miles, with loyalty bonuses available each year, makes it easy to turn every purchase into valuable miles that pay for your next getaway."

Each year, cardmembers can earn up to 25,000 loyalty bonus miles – 15,000 miles when they spend $15,000 on purchases, and an additional 10,000 miles when they spend another $10,000 on purchases. Plus, with unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, cardmembers will earn a total of 75,000 miles when they spend $25,000 on purchases each year, the equivalent of a $750 travel statement credit towards a qualifying travel purchase.

The Barclays Arrival Premier World Elite Mastercard annual fee is $150 and includes the following features:

Each year earn up to 25,000 loyalty bonus miles

Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase

$100 automatic statement credit for one Global Entry application fee every five years

Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey, which gives you pay-as-you-go access to over 850 lounges worldwide

No foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the U.S.

Miles transfer to participating travel loyalty programs, currently including: Japan Airlines, Air France/KLM/Flying Blue, Qantas, Malaysia Airlines, Aeromexico, China Eastern , EVA Air, Etihad and Jet Privilege

Maximum global acceptance with chip and PIN capability for use at self-service chip terminals around the world

Travel protections including baggage delay, travel accident insurance, trip cancellation and interruption and auto rental collision damage waiver

Access to the Barclays Travel Community, which rewards members with miles when they share their personal travel stories

Cardmembers can enjoy peace of mind when using their card with these security benefits:

$0 Fraud Liability protection

Complimentary online FICO® Score access

Score access Mastercard Global Service™ provides 24/7 assistance with lost and stolen card reporting, card replacement and emergency cash advance

Mastercard ID Theft Protection™

As part of the World Elite Mastercard program, cardmembers also receive access to the following exclusive shopping benefits:

Complimentary ShopRunner membership offers free two-day shipping and free return shipping on eligible purchases when shopping online at select retailers

Extended warranty, purchase assurance, price protection and satisfaction guarantee

Complimentary concierge service provides personal assistance via telephone, including recommendations and reservations for dining, travel, hotels, entertainment and sporting events

To apply for the Barclays Arrival Premier World Elite Mastercard or learn more, visit ArrivalPremier.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank that moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. Barclays' U.S. consumer business, headquartered in Wilmington, Del., is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers and online banks in the country. The company creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The company also offers its own branded credit cards, online savings accounts and CDs, and personal loans.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclays-launches-premier-global-travel-card-that-rewards-cardmember-loyalty-barclays-arrival-premier-world-elite-mastercard-300624046.html

