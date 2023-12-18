BARCLAYS PLC -- INVITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES FOR CASH: ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

News provided by

Barclays PLC

18 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, 2023, Barclays PLC (the "Issuer") launched an invitation to holders (the "Noteholders") of the notes set out in the table below (the "Notes") issued by the Issuer to tender any and all of the Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Offer"), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions.

Further to such invitation, the Issuer hereby informs the Noteholders that, as of the Expiration Deadline for the Offer (5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 15, 2023), the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and to be accepted for purchase (including US$504,000 of Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures) and the Purchase Price of the Notes are as set out in the table below, and each such Noteholder who validly tendered Notes accepted for purchase is entitled to receive the Purchase Price plus any Accrued Interest Payment in cash on the Settlement Date, expected to be December 20, 2023.

Description of
the Notes

CUSIP/ISIN

Aggregate Principal
Amount
Outstanding


Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Accepted for
Purchase

Fixed
Spread
(Basis
Points)


Yield on
Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security



Purchase Price
per US$1,000
Principal
Amount(1)

4.375% Fixed Rate
Subordinated
Notes due 2024

06738E AC9 /
US06738EAC93

US$1,250,000,000

US$763,648,000

0

5.135 %

US$994.59

(1) Plus Accrued Interest.

The Issuer intends to accept all Notes validly tendered for purchase, subject, among other things, to the relevant Noteholder having tendered for purchase the Minimum Denomination of Notes. All Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled. Notes which have not been validly submitted and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.

The Offer has now expired and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase.

The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in a tender offer memorandum dated December 11, 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the related notice of guaranteed delivery. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

The Dealer Manager

Barclays Capital Inc.
745 Seventh Avenue
New York, New York 10019
United States
Telephone: +1 (212) 528-7581
US Toll Free Number: +1 (800) 438-3242
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: [email protected]

The Tender Agent

Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway – Suite 404
New York, New York 10006
United States
Telephone: +1 (212) 430-3774
U.S. Toll Free Number: +1 (855) 654-2014
Fax: +1 (212) 430-3775
Attention: Corporation Actions
Email: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER

The Dealer Manager does not take any responsibility for the contents of this announcement. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum.  No offer to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE Barclays PLC

Also from this source

BARCLAYS PLC -- INVITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES FOR CASH: ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE OF NOTES

On December 11, 2023, Barclays PLC (the "Issuer") launched an invitation to holders (the "Noteholders") of the notes set out in the table below (the...

BARCLAYS PLC ANNOUNCES AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES FOR CASH

Barclays PLC (the "Issuer") has today launched an invitation to holders (the "Noteholders") of the notes set out in the table below (the "Notes")...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.