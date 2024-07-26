Barclays Renews Long-Standing Partnership with Hawaiian Airlines

Partners since 2013, Hawaiian Airlines® and Barclays US Consumer Bank will continue their consumer and small business credit card programs in a multi-year agreement.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading credit card issuer and financial services partner, announced today the renewal of its decade-long co-branded credit card program with Hawai'i's largest and longest-serving airline, Hawaiian Airlines.

Under the newly signed agreement, Barclays will continue to issue the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard® for consumers; and the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Business Mastercard®, for small businesses.

Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard

"The contract extension with Hawaiian Airlines builds upon the strong history and collaborative nature of our partnership dating back to 2013 and will ensure the program is well positioned for continued growth," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Barclays has a proven track record of winning and growing partnerships—and our long-standing relationship with this incredible airline supports Barclays' ambition to be a partner of choice for America's best brands."

"Our extended partnership with Barclays ensures our cardholders will continue to enjoy exceptional benefits and superior value when earning HawaiianMiles and traveling to, from or within Hawai'i," said Avi Mannis, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is one of the fastest ways to earn HawaiianMiles that never expire. Primary cardmembers receive two free checked bags on eligible flights, a $100 annual companion discount and benefit from Hawaiian's 3/2/1 earn rate (3x on Hawaiian Airlines Purchases, 2x on Gas/Dining/Grocery, and 1x on all other). Hawaiian Airlines is currently awarding new cardmembers 70,000 bonus HawaiianMiles after qualifying purchases.

Hawaiian Airlines has also partnered with a variety of companies to give cardmembers even more ways to earn miles every day through their Buy and Fly program. HawaiianMiles Buy and Fly is a collection of local and national shops and restaurants that offer bonus HawaiianMiles for purchases made with the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard. Each Hawaiian Airlines card comes with contactless technology featuring a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic, building on the airline's commitment to environmental stewardship.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian Airlines among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

SOURCE Barclays US