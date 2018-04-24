Barclays Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Upromise

All three of these credit card programs will be refreshed during 2018, enhancing the rewards and benefits available to cardmembers. More details about the enhanced programs will be made available prior to launch.

Today's announcement reflects Barclays' continued focus, dedication and commitment to being a best-in-class co-brand credit card issuer in the United States. With the rapid changes taking place across the payments industry, Barclays continues to differentiate itself in the marketplace by creating highly customized, innovative and commercially successful solutions to meet the unique needs of each partner.

"We are thrilled to extend our agreements with these strategic partners," said Denny Nealon, head of US Partnerships, Barclays. "We've had the privilege of collaborating with these great brands for many years, driving loyalty and engagement through a shared commitment to provide fantastic value and experiences to our customers. We look forward to building on our shared success in the years to come."

"Frontier Airlines is delighted to continue our long and successful relationship with Barclays," said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines. "Frontier's mission is to make it possible for more people to fly and more often. We look forward to offering even more value and benefits to our customers with a new and improved card program which we will unveil in the very near future."

Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airlines' Senior Vice President of Marketing added, "Hawaiian Airlines is proud to partner with Barclays to deliver a consumer product that brings Hawaii closer every day. Our companies' shared vision of delivering great customer service at a superior value has helped drive our success and we are happy to be extending our partnership."

"The partnership between Upromise and Barclays has created tremendous value for our members, helping thousands of families save for college," said David O'Connell, President, Upromise. "We are excited to continue working together and we are looking forward to rolling out enhanced benefits for our card customers later this year."

