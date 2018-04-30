Barclays salutes small business during National Small Business Week, offers special incentives to business customers

To commemorate National Small Business Week at the Delaware headquarters for its US business, Barclays is partnering with West End Neighborhood House, a Wilmington-based organization that has received a grant for $300,000 a year for three years from Barclays to provide budding entrepreneurs with training and financial support to help launch new businesses. On Wednesday, May 2, twenty small-business owners who received support from West End Development's Business Launcher program will set up shop at Barclays headquarters in Wilmington to offer products and services to Barclays employees.

"Our relationship with West End Neighborhood House embodies everything that Barclays stands for as a business," said Nancy Parnella, who oversees Barclays business card program. "From our co-branded business cards, to the support we provide to business-oriented organizations across the United States, Barclays is committed to providing businesses of all sizes the tools they need to thrive and grow."

Barclays has a long tradition of supporting organizations that provide opportunities to fledgling businesses, and as a company, strives to help foster the entrepreneurial spirit throughout the business and non-profit community. A few of the organizations Barclays supports include:

Apache Youth Entrepreneurship Program— A partnership with Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, the Apache Youth Entrepreneurship Program aims to increase financial stability, improve education outcomes and reduce mental health issues through the education and promotion of entrepreneurship. http://caih.jhu.edu/programs/youth-entrepreneurship-education-program-arrowhead-business-group

A partnership with Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, the Apache Youth Entrepreneurship Program aims to increase financial stability, improve education outcomes and reduce mental health issues through the education and promotion of entrepreneurship. http://caih.jhu.edu/programs/youth-entrepreneurship-education-program-arrowhead-business-group CP Furniture— As part of the Challenge Program, a not-for-profit organization founded in Wilmington in 1995, CP Furniture teaches fine construction skills to at-risk youth who create premium furniture that is ultimately sold to homeowners and businesses in the community and beyond. With support from Barclays, participants in the CP Furniture training program acquire valuable skills necessary to secure their future and learn marketable skills that will last a lifetime. http://cpfurniture.org

As part of the Challenge Program, a not-for-profit organization founded in in 1995, CP Furniture teaches fine construction skills to at-risk youth who create premium furniture that is ultimately sold to homeowners and businesses in the community and beyond. With support from Barclays, participants in the CP Furniture training program acquire valuable skills necessary to secure their future and learn marketable skills that will last a lifetime. http://cpfurniture.org Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union— Barclays has collaborated with Stepping Stones Community Credit Union to provide much-needed assistance to traditionally un-banked or under-banked communities in Wilmington . Corner check-cashing stores or prepaid cards are the primary forms of banking in Wilmington's low-income inner city neighborhoods, and through this program, Barclays and Stepping Stones are able to forge traditional banking relationships with customers who previously did not have a bank account. This, in turn, makes a meaningful contribution to the reduction of poverty in Wilmington . http://www.steppingstonescfcu.org

Barclays has collaborated with Stepping Stones Community Credit Union to provide much-needed assistance to traditionally un-banked or under-banked communities in . Corner check-cashing stores or prepaid cards are the primary forms of banking in low-income inner city neighborhoods, and through this program, Barclays and Stepping Stones are able to forge traditional banking relationships with customers who previously did not have a bank account. This, in turn, makes a meaningful contribution to the reduction of poverty in . http://www.steppingstonescfcu.org Bright Spot Farms—Bright Spot Farms works with dozens of youth annually through training programs that support and empower young adults inside and outside of school. Bright Spot Farms sells fresh produce and flowers at 3 farmers markets in Wilmington and New Castle , and to a number of retail and restaurant partners dedicated to supporting local farmers. https://www.brightspotfarms.org

Throughout the week, Barclays is celebrating the hard work and impact our small business owners have on their communities by launching new higher offers on three of our Barclays Business Cards. These new higher offers will be available beginning April 30th and will run for a limited time. More details can be found at https://barclaysus.com/.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank that moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. The Barclays U.S. consumer business, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is one of the fastest-growing top-10 credit card issuers and online banks in the country. The company creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The company also offers its own branded credit cards, online savings accounts and CDs, and personal loans.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclays-salutes-small-business-during-national-small-business-week-offers-special-incentives-to-business-customers-300638993.html

SOURCE Barclays

Related Links

https://barclaysus.com

