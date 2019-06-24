Barclays to Bring Award-Winning Apprenticeship Program to Southern Nevada Operations

HENDERSON, Nev., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank announced today it is launching its first U.S.-based Foundation Apprenticeship program at its Henderson operations center. The company plans to hire 50 apprentices across its Customer Care, Fraud and Collections operations. The apprenticeship program, open to people 18 years old and above, has garnered numerous awards since launching in the United Kingdom in 2010 and has since been rolled out in multiple communities.

Barclays is partnering with several local community-based organizations that have workforce development programs to fill these positions. Partners include Tech Impact; Help of Southern Nevada; Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth; the Clark County School District; and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Apprentices are hired into permanent roles, starting with a two-year structured development pathway. While no previous call center experience is needed, candidates must have their high school diploma, be motivated by the prospect of working at Barclays and be fuelled by a passion for customer care and technology.

The program also fits into Barclays' "Connect with Work" program, a global commitment to help 250,000 people worldwide get jobs.

"This apprenticeship provides an incredible career opportunity to those who may not otherwise receive it," says Jayne Backhouse, Henderson Site Lead & Virtual Channels Operations Director. "By working with our partner agencies, we are able to not only tap into a new and passionate pool of talent, but also transform lives and our community."

Assessment interviews for the apprenticeships will begin August 21 with an expected start date of October 14.

Barclays employs 1,100 colleagues at Corporate Circle in Henderson. Employees at the state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot campus provide telephone support for Barclays customers in North America. As a strategic site for Barclays, the Henderson facility houses over a dozen departments including Technology, Anti-Money Laundering, Management Information Systems (MIS), Customer Experience and other key functions.

Apprenticeship positions are full time with a competitive pay package including a generous benefit package such as health, dental and vision coverage and a 401K plan with matching corporate contributions. For more information on the Apprenticeship program and other available employment opportunities, please visit https://barclays.taleo.net/careersection/2/moresearch.ftl and enter "Henderson" in the location field, or 90225844 in the "Job Number" box.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Barclays

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BarclaysBankUS/

SOURCE Barclays