Barclays US Consumer Bank Announces Lili Tomovich As Chief Marketing Officer

With a focus on customer experience, loyalty, digital innovation and brand relevance, Tomovich is an accomplished and transformational marketing leader who has spent her career building leading brands in the financial services, retail, entertainment and hospitality industries across the US, Canada and Asia. She joins Barclays from Grove Collaborative, a direct to consumer e-commerce platform for natural home and personal care products where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to this, Lili was the Chief Experience and Marketing Officer for MGM Resorts International, a $15 billion global hospitality and entertainment company. Her additional marketing experience includes leadership roles with Mastercard, LoyaltyOne, Rogers Communications and Citi.

"I'm thrilled to have such a talented and experienced marketing leader like Lili join our organization," said Nealon. "With her impressive track record of driving award-winning marketing and loyalty programs, digital innovation and customer engagement, she is uniquely positioned to help drive our continued growth and diversification in the US consumer market through our strategic partnerships with many of America's best-known brands."

"I'm excited to join an organization like Barclays that has such a strong reputation in the market and an ambitious growth agenda," said Tomovich. "I look forward to working with Denny and team on building a world-class marketing function and transforming our products, capabilities and experiences to meet the ever-changing needs of partners and customers alike."

Tomovich is a member of the Board of Directors of Dine Brands Global. She holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

