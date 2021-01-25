Barclays US Consumer Bank Announces Peter A. Gasparro as Chief Development Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced the appointment of Peter A. Gasparro as its new Chief Development Officer. Gasparro will lead the bank's business and corporate development efforts as well as its strategy and market insights functions.

Gasparro is a seasoned financial services leader with more than 25 years' experience in credit cards, banking and payments. He spent 21 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he held leadership roles in business and corporate development, strategy, product development, and client management for several of its US consumer businesses. Gasparro spent the early part of his career with Beneficial National Bank and the National Exchange Carrier Association. He holds a master's degree in corporate communication and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Seton Hall University.

"We're thrilled to have a dynamic, talented and forward-thinking leader like Peter join our organization," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Peter will play an important role in accelerating our growth plans by forging strategic partnerships with America's best-known brands and identifying new markets and opportunities that further diversify our offerings and meet the ever-changing needs of businesses and consumers alike."

"I am excited by the opportunity to join a business with a proven track-record of success, ambitious growth plans and a strong reputation in the industry as a partner-focused bank that is truly differentiated in the market," Gasparro said. "I look forward to building upon the success of Barclays' partnership business and developing new avenues of growth for the bank."

Gasparro will be based at the US Consumer Bank's Wilmington headquarters, serve on its executive committee and report to Nealon.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly-customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

