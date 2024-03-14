Barclays Women's Super League (WSL) Business Landscape Report 2023-2024: Media, Kit Supplier, Shirt Sponsorship, Social Media, Attendance & Tickets, Player Profiles, Club Sponsorship

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of Women's Super League (WSL) 2023-24 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the Women's Super League 2023/24, including a look at the leagues sponsorship, attendances and tickets, media landscape, kit sponsorship, and club sponsorship analysis.

This report provides an overview of the league including a sponsorship portfolio, media landscape, attendance and ticketing, kit sponsors and club sponsorship analysis. An analysis of the Women's Super League 2023/24 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, player and team profiles as well as the league's social media breakdown.



The 2023/24 Barclays Women's Super League has 31 broadcast deals, airing the WSL around the globe. In the United Kingdom, Sky and BBC Sports currently hold the media rights to broadcast the WSL. Sky, the pay-tv broadcaster, have agreed to broadcast up to 44 live matches per season, whilst BBC, the public service broadcasters, showing at least 18. The 2023/24 WSL have acquired 29 international broadcasting deals, in countries all over the world.



The Women's Super League has two sponsorship going into the 2023/24 season, one less than the previous season. Nike became the official ball supplier of the WSL in 2022 and agreed a two-year deal. Nike are also the official ball supplier in the second-tier Women's Championship and the Women's League Cup Knockout competition. Barclays, the title sponsor for the WSL, agreed in 2019, introduced a major partnership which enabled new levels of investment to women's soccer. The deal with Barclays, which as renewed in 2022, is three-years in length, and is estimated to have an annual worth of $13.22 million.



The two Manchester clubs top the sponsorship revenue charts, collecting over $200 million each. Despite all sponsors being joint with the men's team, Manchester United Women collect the highest sponsorship revenue in the WSL at $244.1 million, whilst Manchester City Women, who do have two women's only partners, collect $220.68 million, with a large portion coming from shirt sponsors. This season saw 13 women's only deals in the WSL, an increase of 8 from the 2022-23 season, with 85.4 per cent of sponsorships in the WSL being joint between the men's and women's teams.



A detailed overview of the key facts and analysis of the Women's Super League 2023/24. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the Women's Super League 2023/24.



