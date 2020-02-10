Barco and Panopto Partner to Seamlessly Connect Physical and Virtual Learning Environments

KORTRIJK, Belgium and SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning at today's universities, business schools, and in corporate learning environments is increasingly blended across virtual and in-class experiences. These institutions leverage the latest technologies to ensure that the virtual experience comes close to the in-class experience. Additionally, educators increasingly realize the benefits of capturing the learning experience to access later for review.

That's why Barco, a leading technology company that specializes in visualization & collaboration technology and Panopto, a leading enterprise video platform provider, announced a partnership today to improve virtual learning and training experiences. The companies have integrated Barco's weConnect platform with Panopto's video platform.

The new partnership bridges this virtual and on-demand world. The Barco weConnect platform allows students to attend hybrid, collaborative classes, in which all students are virtually present or there is a mix of virtual and physical attendance. weConnect also enables students to engage simultaneously with their in-class and virtually present classmates. Afterwards, the sessions are available on-demand in Panopto, where students and teachers can quickly search through the video to find any word spoken or shown on-screen. Panopto allows instructors to further integrate the recording into their learning management system (LMS) and securely send it to trusted third parties for highly accurate, human reviewed closed captioning.

"Today's students expect digital experiences that work anywhere, on any device," said Ellen Van de Woestijne, Segment Marketing Director for Learning Experience at Barco. "By combining weConnect with Panopto, students have access to a distance learning experience which fully engages them, not only during class, but afterwards as well."

"Barco is part of a growing ecosystem of digital platforms integrating with Panopto," said Sean Gorman, Chief Operating Officer at Panopto. "Panopto's video environment is the ideal repository for weConnect courses because it preserves multiple video sources in high fidelity, giving students instant access to any learning moment that they may want to revisit."

Discover the virtual classroom at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam at booth 12-F120 from 11 to 14 February, and during the Learning Technology show in London at booth E65, on 12 and 13 February.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2018, we realized sales of 1.028 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

