Barco Announces HDR by Barco Release Slate for First Half of 2026

Announcement comes amidst HDR by Barco's continued expansion with new locations in Italy and the Netherlands

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco, the global leader in laser-powered cinema, announced today the feature movie titles slated for release in HDR by Barco in the first half of 2026. These early 2026 commitments reflect continued engagement from leading creative and distribution partners with Barco's premium cinema HDR technology. The titles were selected to include a broad range of genres to appeal to every moviegoer.

This initial 2026 release calendar comes alongside the ongoing expansion of HDR by Barco, with new sites continuing to open in the U.K., Italy and Germany, as well as the first location in The Netherlands set to open its doors at Vue Amsterdam later this month.

UPCOMING HDR BY BARCO RELEASES

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE (Sony Pictures) – January 16, 2026

MERCY (Amazon MGM Studios) – January 23, 2026

GOAT (Sony Pictures) – February 13, 2026

"WUTHERING HEIGHTS" (Warner Bros. Pictures) - February 13, 2026

SCREAM 7 (Paramount/Spyglass) – February 27, 2026

THE BRIDE! (Warner Bros. Pictures) – March 6, 2026

PROJECT HAIL MARY (Amazon MGM Studios) – March 20, 2026

LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY (Warner Bros. Pictures) – April 17, 2026

MICHAEL (Lionsgate) – April 24, 2026

MORTAL KOMBAT II (New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures) – May 8, 2026

ANIMAL FRIENDS (Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures) – June 5, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE (Amazon MGM Studios) – June 5, 2026

SUPERGIRL (DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures) – June 26, 2026

Additional titles are expected to be added to the 2026 HDR by Barco release slate through next year.

Based on the company's patented Lightsteering technology, Barco's approach to cinematic HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce images with highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

This announcement follows the launch of the fully redesigned website for moviegoers, www.HDRbyBarco.com , making it easier for audiences to experience the brand's premium HDR Lightsteering technology throughout this holiday season. Visit the website for the latest information on HDR by Barco locations, upcoming releases, and to find showtimes and purchase tickets.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com, or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2025

