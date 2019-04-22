Barco® Selects The Pollack PR Marketing Group As Agency Of Record After A Competitive Review

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG) announced today that Barco Uniforms has selected PPMG as its agency of record. Barco, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a leader of modern design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry and, in particular, well-recognized for designing award-winning premium uniforms for the health care and food service industries.

The agency will develop the narrative for Barco's social corporate image elevation, as well as a cross-platform approach to telling the Barco story to a myriad of target audiences. In addition, it will support the exciting launch of Barco's Grey's Anatomy™ EDGE, an extension of the globally popular Grey's Anatomy scrub collection. EDGE features Barco's proprietary, patented 'super fabric,' Nylex™, curated into a modern, relevant collection designed to meet the unique needs of today's modern health care professionals, helping them transition effortlessly between their busy work-to-personal life schedules.

"Barco is an innovative, design-driven company with incredible talent and passion geared to shaping their industry as a whole," said Noemi Pollack, PPMG's founder and CEO. "We are delighted to work with a company that, for nearly nine decades, has maintained its position as the leader of meaningful scrub brands that are innovative, modern and relevant. It is no wonder that millions of health care professionals have chosen to wear their brand since the beginning of their careers."

"Pollack is perfectly aligned with our mission and vision, making them the right partners to help expand Barco's growth opportunities, as we elevate our brand and expand our marketplace presence," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "PPMG showcased impressive insights and displayed a keen understanding of our industry as well as the opportunities we have to expand and grow our awareness."

ABOUT THE POLLACK PR MARKETING GROUP

The Pollack PR Marketing Group (PPMG), headquartered in Los Angeles with offices New York, is a 34-year-old, mid-sized, multi-specialty agency that develops communication platforms and programs, creates digital content for integrated marketing campaigns, manages corporate reputations, launches new products and services and promotes brand engagement for clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. PPMG focuses on consumer products and services, technologies and professional services. PPMG is a partner in The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a consortium of more than 100 partners around the world. For more information, visit www.ppmgcorp.com, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @PollackPRMktg.

SOURCE The Pollack PR Marketing Group

