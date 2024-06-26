Barco, the Leader in Laser-Powered Cinema Solutions, Launches New Marketing Campaign in Movie Theatres Across the U.S. and Canada, Highlighting the Benefits of Laser Projection to Enhance the Moviegoing Experience

Laser by Barco exhibitors include AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Elevate Entertainment Group, National Amusements and Malco Theatres

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco, the leader in laser cinema solutions, today revealed the launch of its new "Laser by Barco" marketing campaign to help educate audiences about the unique benefits of experiencing movies in laser projection. With "Laser by Barco," moviegoers are treated to more – more brightness, more color, and more contrast – bringing movies to life on the big screen like never before.

The campaign is now live in movie theaters with Barco Laser Projection across the U.S., and on digital and social platforms, with global markets expected to follow over the coming months. Initially, Laser by Barco marketing initiatives will run in theaters including Cinemark, B&B Theatres, Elevate Entertainment Group, National Amusements, and Malco Theatres, among others. Rollout of Barco Laser messaging at Cineplex Canada is planned to launch later this year. Watch here.

The campaign includes an all-new global cinema trailer that will run on-screen prior to the start of each movie, showcasing the cinematic brilliance laser projection technology brings to theaters, including brighter, crisper on-screen images and an increased color gamut. Additional assets include the launch of a new moviegoer website, in-lobby displays, digital banner ads, creative social media campaigns, and Laser by Barco branding throughout the customer journey in theaters.

"This campaign was developed to make the benefits of laser projection technology accessible and relatable to every moviegoer," said Adam Cassels, VP Marketing, Barco Cinema. "Barco is proud to work with our cinema partners to bring the differentiation of laser to life for consumers in North America and beyond."

"Since its launch, laser projection has been rapidly adopted in theaters worldwide," added Carl Rijsbrack, SVP Strategy & Marketing, Barco Cinema. "With this new campaign, we're giving audiences a peek into the groundbreaking Barco technology that is changing the way movies are delivered and experienced. The Barco team is passionate about delivering exceptional cinema and we are excited to share that passion with moviegoers through this initiative."

In addition to the unparalleled visual benefits, Laser by Barco is an environmentally responsible solution, consuming as much as 70% less energy than the standard Xenon lamp-based projector. Laser technology has a smaller carbon footprint overall, with less heat dissipation, lower HVAC needs, the elimination of waste from consumables and lamp disposal, and a longer lifespan.

For more information on "Laser by Barco," visit https://www.laserbybarco.com/

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology. Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 1,050 million euro in 2023. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2024

