Barco Uniforms Announces New President/CEO

Wagenseil joined Barco's Board of Advisors in 2020 to help the company begin its journey of digital transformation, offering invaluable counsel based on his innovative mindset and leadership experience in consumer products. His contributions while serving on the board made it clear that he would be instrumental in leading Barco to elevate its mission to innovate with purpose.

Wagenseil has worked with some of most influential and impactful global brands of the last century, including Nike, VF Corp., Disney, Reebok and Delta Apparel. Throughout his career, he has held various executive leadership roles and been influential in the accelerated revenue growth for direct-to-consumer channels in the apparel and consumer goods industries.

"At Barco, purposeful innovation is in our DNA. We honor healthcare professionals and essential workers by creating products that enhance their performance and make a difference in their lives," stated Wagenseil. "Our passion to serve those who serve others fuels our desire for continual growth and improvement. That will play a significant role in how we position the company for continued market share growth and differentiate Barco from its competitors."

Founded in 1929 by Morris Barker, Barco's journey began in 1936, when his stepson, Kenneth Donner, took the reigns as its innovative and passionate leader, developing Barco's DNA around a culture of caring for over 90 years.

Kenneth wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare workers with better options that fit and functioned exceptionally well. His vision was simply to lift human spirits by redefining the power of professional apparel with style and quality.

Since 2006, Barco has partnered with ABC to curate authentic Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco Professional Wear. It quickly achieved global success as the scrub brand of choice for millions of healthcare professionals around the world by helping them look, feel and perform better while taking care of patients. Barco's purpose is also evident in two of its best-selling sustainable scrub brands, Barco One and Skechers™ by Barco, both made from recycled plastic bottles in an effort to reduce the volume of plastic in the ocean.

Barco continues to see dynamic market share growth and will continue to build on the global popularity and success of its apparel brands while staying true to its purpose of making a difference in the world and in the lives of essential workers.

Founded in 1929, Barco™ Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, enterprise and food service industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 225+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

