Barco™ Uniforms Launches "Made to Matter" Campaign to Celebrate 90 Years of Caring

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To inaugurate its 90th year of providing quality apparel for the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries, Barco™ Uniforms today announced the launch of its "Made to Matter" campaign. The campaign will debut in catalogs mailed to retail partners in mid-January, and will appear on the new corporate website which is set to launch at the end of the month.

The "Made to Matter" campaign highlights the company's core belief that people in the healthcare and service industries are multidimensional humans with their own experiences of risk, vulnerability and struggle. Healthcare and service industry professionals come in all sizes, colors, genders and ages, and their work may not be tidy or glamorous, but it is always meaningful. Barco celebrates those whose profession involves serving others, by designing apparel with purposeful innovation to enhance their lives.

Since its founding in 1929, Barco has maintained its focus on comfort, performance and quality while continuing to grow and innovate. Whether it's pioneering the use of nylon or creating scrubs infused with health-promoting bio-minerals, Barco has understood that the apparel it makes is more than just a uniform. Every pattern, stitch, pocket, snap, zipper and waistband is designed to make a difference in the lives of those who serve others.

Barco's mission is to help those who matter most, matter more.

Caring for others has always been the beating heart of Barco's brand, from the products they make, the way they treat their customers, vendors and employees, and the good they do out in the world. "For 90 years, Barco has been guided by values like humility, integrity, respect, compassion, and love," says Barco President and CEO David Murphy. "Our goal of improving more lives in more places continues to inspire us every day, and we feel that this new campaign 'Made to Matter' honors our past as we move into the future."

The "Made to Matter" campaign brings Barco's message to stores, catalogs and marketing materials in 2019.

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco™ Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 225+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco’s Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit:

www.barcouniforms.com . You can follow the company at

www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/ , www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/ ,

https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/ .

SOURCE Barco Uniforms

Related Links

http://www.barcouniforms.com

