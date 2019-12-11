Barco® Uniforms Launches Motion by Barco™, A New Brand Of High-Performance Scrubs That Deliver Superior Value

Motion's stylish, functional design delivers maximum performance at an incredible value – ideal for healthcare professionals who value scrubs that work as hard as they do. Each garment includes generously-sized pockets for easy access, utilitarian details, and 2-way stretch fabric with spandex to effortlessly move with the wearer's body while on-the-go.

"With the addition of Motion to our healthcare apparel lineup, Barco continues to deliver on our company mission of purposeful innovation," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "We are thrilled to develop this dynamic collection for all types of healthcare professionals to help improve their daily lives while keeping ease, price, and purpose top of mind."

"Barco set out to develop a brand that would deliver great value, functionality, and quality; Motion encompasses all that and more," said Michaela Griggs, executive vice president, Healthcare and Identity Divisions. "We are proud to create this line of high-performance scrubs at an exceptional value so we can provide healthcare professionals even greater success day-to-day, all while upholding Barco's commitment for over nine decades."

Motion expands Barco's scrub brand collection to eight unique lines, which includes Grey's Anatomy™ and Skechers™ by Barco.

