Barco Uniforms Raises The Bar On Fashionable, High Performance Scrubs With Its New Skechers by Barco Collection

"Skechers by Barco represents the next evolution of scrubs, not only for Barco Uniforms, but for the healthcare profession," said David Murphy, CEO and president of Barco Uniforms. "Together with Skechers, we developed a lifestyle brand that delivers fashion, exceptional quality and fit, at a price point that is accessible to virtually every healthcare professional."

The collaboration is Barco Uniforms' first with Skechers, America's #1 work shoe brand and the go-to brand for workers across multiple industries when it comes to slip-resistant footwear. The footwear company recently expanded its offering to include a SKECHERS Heath Care Pro slip-resistant collection for medical professionals.

"This modern apparel collection that we've developed with Barco complements our ongoing mission to offer stylish, comfortable and technically innovative products for the healthcare industry," said Michael Greenberg, president of SKECHERS. "Doctors, nurses and medical professionals have come to know and love Skechers for our workplace footwear and we expect to leverage that familiarity into the apparel arena. We're thrilled to partner with an esteemed brand like Barco Uniforms for this collection."

Reflecting Barco Uniforms' proven excellence in the healthcare industry and Skechers' famed comfort technology, Skechers by Barco features an eco-friendly fabric with four-way Spandex stretch to enhance performance as well as the company's unique soil release and moisture-wicking fabrics. These help professionals perform at their highest level in comfort and style. The Skechers by Barco collection is available globally through Barco Uniforms' network of retailers.

The Skechers by Barco collection includes a selection of fashion-forward pants, tops, and warm-up jackets for men and women in nine core colors that align with hospital and medical group programs. These include black, navy, pewter, new royal, ciel, white, wine, bahama, and teal. In addition, the new collection features two breathtaking fashion colors for women, cherry pie and sunny lime. Every piece in the Skechers by Barco collection can be washed and dried easily at home so it is ready to wear when needed.

"At Barco Uniforms everything we do centers around making the healthcare professional's work and lifestyle a bit easier," Murphy added. "We understand the challenges these professionals face every day and the demands put on their uniforms. That's why we are committed to making scrubs that perform at the highest level, like Skechers by Barco, a collection that is as comfortable and functional as it is stylish and affordable."



About Skechers

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, 2,438 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco™ Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 225+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution.

The company started as an apparel company for beauty professionals. Barco Uniforms went on to produce its first medical uniform in 1936 under the leadership of Kenneth Donner. The company was the first to merge fashion with uniform design in 1941, putting the company on the national stage by designing a dress for nurses made of a nylon fabric originally made for the military defense department to make parachutes for the war.

In an ongoing effort to make the world a better place, Barco's Nightingales Foundation was established in 2008 by Michael Donner and his wife Frida on behalf of Barco™ Uniforms as an advocate for the profession of nursing. The foundation supports the courageous hearts and spirits of those women and men who choose nursing as a profession directly and with its nonprofit partners. The foundation currently provides 1,500 hot lunches daily to children in Haiti, has built six solar water wells, which provide clean water for over 40,000 people in Haitian villages, funded 3,300 life-changing surgeries through ReSurge International, and provided camperships for 600 children through Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation, visit: www.barcouniforms.com. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

Barco™ Uniforms, Skechers by Barco™ are trademarks of Barco™ Uniforms. All other terms are trademarks of their respected owners.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the uncertainty of sustained recovery in Europe; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barco-uniforms-raises-the-bar-on-fashionable-high-performance-scrubs-with-its-new-skechers-by-barco-collection-300575377.html

SOURCE Barco Uniforms

